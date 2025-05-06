Eagles Shockingly Don't Top ESPN's First Post-Draft NFL Power Rankings
The Philadelphia Eagles are three months removed from blowing out the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. They still have arguably the NFL's best roster, which recently was augmented by yet another well-reviewed draft class.
So, the Eagles must top anyone's NFL power rankings, right? Think again.
On Monday, ESPN published its first power rankings since the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft. And, somehow, ESPN's 80-person "power panel" put the Eagles in the No. 2 spot behind the Chiefs.
Here's ESPN's blurb on the Chiefs:
"The Chiefs are counting on the return of two top receivers who missed most of last season with injuries. Rashee Rice led the league with 24 catches through the first three games before a season-ending knee injury, while Hollywood Brown played in only two regular-season games because of a sternoclavicular injury. Rice and Brown will combine with Xavier Worthy to give the Chiefs a potent group of wideouts. With the selection of fourth-rounder Jalen Royals, Kansas City also added speed and run-after-the-catch ability on the outside."
And here's the blurb on Philly:
"The Eagles lost a bunch of talent on defense this offseason with the departures of edge rushers Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham, cornerback Darius Slay Jr., safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and defensive tackle Milton Williams. It was a different story at linebacker, as they re-signed Zack Baun to a lucrative contract, selected Jihaad Campbell in the first round and then added Smael Mondon Jr. in the fifth. Nakobe Dean is still recovering from a torn patellar tendon, but Philadelphia will have plenty of options at linebacker once he is healthy."
Ultimately, power rankings don't mean anything, especially those published in May. Still, it's hard to make a case for any team other than the Eagles holding the No. 1 spot at this stage of the offseason.
More NFL: 'Not A Good Dude': Scathing Joe Milton Report Shows Eagles Were Right To Pass On Trade