'Not A Good Dude': Scathing Joe Milton Report Shows Eagles Were Right To Pass On Trade
Eagles fans shouldn't worry about missing out on a Joe Milton III trade.
Philadelphia reportedly was among multiple franchises that pursued a trade for the sophomore quarterback before the New England Patriots sent him to the Dallas Cowboys in a pick swap. However, a new report from Boston Sports Journal's Greg Bedard suggests the Eagles made the right call in not outbidding their division rivals.
"Joe Milton -- and this is a direct quote from someone in the organization-- is not a good dude," Bedard said on a recent podcast episode.
Bedard clarified that the poor reviews of Milton were less about his personal character than his willingness to be a good soldier in a locker room. He also insisted the Patriots didn't trade Milton to coddle quarterback Drake Maye.
“Knowing your role, playing your role, being part of a harmonious quarterback room -- that was going to be an issue," Bedard said. "It wasn’t about Drake Maye. It was just about the room.”
Multiple reports indicate Milton viewed himself as the starter in New England and didn't want to sign on for another season behind Maye. Whether Milton would've handled backing up Jalen Hurts in a similar manner is anyone's guess, but it'll be interesting to see whether he accepts being Dak Prescott's understudy.
As for the Eagles, they drafted a potential backup QB in Kyle McCord, who could be a late-round steal.
More NFL: A.J. Brown Trade? Patriots Exec Seemingly Rules Out Blockbuster Deal