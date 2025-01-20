Quinyon Mitchell Update: Will Eagles Star Miss NFC Championship Game?
The Philadelphia Eagles came out on top on Sunday in a hard-fought Divisional Round clash against the Los Angeles Rams.
Philadelphia welcomed the Rams to town and ended up earning a 28-22 win in the snow. Now, the Eagles will move on to take on the NFC East rival Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game next weekend.
As great of a night as it was, there also was a scare for the Eagles, though. Young cornerback Quinyon Mitchell suffered a shoulder injury and was knocked out of the game early. The Eagles were able to make it through, but it would be a very tough hit to the team if he were to miss the upcoming Commanders clash.
FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz gave an update on the breakout star and said the team is "hopeful and optimistic" that Mitchell will be ready to go next week.
"Sources: Eagles star rookie CB Quinyon Mitchell is not believed to have sustained a serious shoulder injury in tonight’s win over the Rams," Schultz said. "Despite leaving the game, the team remains 'hopeful and optimistic' that Mitchell will be ready for the NFC Championship vs Washington."
This is pretty positive. It's not a guarantee at this point that he will be able to return to the field next week, but the fact that there already is some optimism around him should be a good sign. If the Eagles were to lose him for the Commanders game, that would be pretty devastating. Continue to watch out for this story throughout the week.
