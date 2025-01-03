Eagles Should Sign Ex-$118 Million QB Due To Jalen Hurts Injury Concern
The Philadelphia Eagles are a little beaten up right now.
It's not shocking that the Eagles are planning on resting their starters for the team's season finale against the New York Giants. Philadelphia has been dealing with some injuries all season and the team certainly isn't at full strength.
One injury that is worth watching is quarterback Jalen Hurts. He suffered a concussion in Week 16 against the Washington Commanders and was still in the concussion protocol as recently as Wednesday.
With the starters resting this week, Hurts likely wouldn't have played even if he was fully healthy. But, the team should be considering all options right now just in case. The Eagles recently brought Ian Book into the mix with Hurts out.
If the Eagles have any concerns at all with the playoffs approaching, they should take another look at free agency. Veteran starter Ryan Tannehill still is out there and likely could be had at this point.
If Hurts can't return to the field, the Eagles also have a beaten-up Kenny Pickett and 24-year-old Tanner McKee as other options. Tannehill has two playoff wins under his belt throughout his career and has been a solid quarterback throughout his career.
He hasn't been with a team this season, but he has an 81-70 record throughout his career and at one point landed a $118 million deal with the Tennessee Titans. It's surprising that he still is available, but the Eagles should take advantage.
If there is any fear about Hurts' injury, they should turn and bring Tannehill to town.
