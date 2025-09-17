Eagles Sign 1st-Round Pick, Shake Up Active Roster
The revolving door that is the Philadelphia Eagles' active roster is continuing to spin.
This time, it is in the form of the Eagles officially re-signing former first-round pick Kenyon Green, as shared by the team.
Another move for the Philadelphia Eagles
"The Eagles signed guard Kenyon Green to the 53-man roster on Wednesday," the Eagles announced. "Philadelphia had an open spot on its active roster after rookie tackle Cameron Williams was placed on Injured Reserve ahead of Week 2. Green spent a week on Philadelphia's 53-man roster before he was waived on Sept. 6. Green was acquired in an offseason trade with the Houston Texans. The 2022 No. 15 overall pick has started 23 NFL games in his career."
Eagles fans are familiar with Green at this point. He came over to Philadelphia in a trade with the Houston Texans this offseason, cutting ties with star safety CJ Gardner-Johnson. Philadelphia has signed, cut, re-signed, and re-cut Green over and over already.
Green hasn't appeared in a game for the Eagles this season. He has 27 games -- including 23 starts -- of NFL experience under his belt after he was selected with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Texans. Most recently, Green was waived on Sept. 6th by the team. He was inactive Week 1 and was waived to open up a roster spot ahead of Week 2 after the team signed Za'Darius Smith.
With Cameron Williams being placed on the Injured Reserve, the Eagles had another open roster spot and now have filled it with Green. But, with the way the beginning of the season has gone, don't be shocked if this revolving door keeps on spinning. Green is now on the roster ahead of a Week 3 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, but it will be interesting to see if the Eagles shake things up once again soon.
That's what the Eagles do. Right when you think they're going to take a break from transactions, another one pops up.
