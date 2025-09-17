Travis Kelce Makes Blunt Admission About Eagles 'Tush Push' Controversy
The Philadelphia Eagles took down the Kansas City Chiefs this past weekend and although it was a solid overall game between two Super Bowl contenders, one of the biggest talking points of the weekend was the "Tush Push."
From former referees, to current and past players, and obviously fans, there's been a lot of chatter about the play. There's plenty said about the play. Most of the noise doesn't really matter. The play didn't get banned before the season. After the season, we likely will see another debate, but nothing is going to change during the season whether you are pro the play or against it.
In the aftermath of the noise, both Jason and Travis Kelce discussed the play on the "New Heights With Jason & Travis Kelce" podcast.
The debate rages on with the "Tush Push"
"It's not the reason why we lost the game," Travis Kelce said. "I don't care what anybody else says about that. We should've won that game in other aspects of the entire four quarters that we played football. Congrats to the Eagles.
Jason Kelce spoke about the play, as shown through the clip, but also took to social media with a few posts on top of this defending it.
"I love that the problem everyone has with the tush push this week, has absolutely nothing to do with the actually pushing portion," Kelce said. "Like banning the tush push doesn’t even stop what they have an issue with from the play this last week. The Eagles still could have done exactly what they did last week with it being a regular QB sneak. Officials being more stringent on players aligning in the neutral zone and false starts is the only way to stop what everyone has an issue with.
"And I get it, there were at last a couple from the game that were too early, and should be called false starts. It is an extremely hard thing to officiate, and good players on both sides of the ball jump the snap and use the neutral zone to their advantage on multiple downs and plays throughout the game. Getting rid of the tush push will not stop the issue everyone is riled up about."
"Personally I think this play adds a ton to the game of football," Kelce also said in a separate post. "I would much rather watch this than a punt. Punting the ball and giving it to your opponent is way softer than fighting over a yard and pushing against each other. I guess you like soft football."
It's a wild debate that continues.