Eagles Applauded For Jihaad Campbell Decision
The Philadelphia Eagles have a potential star on their hands.
Philadelphia took on the Dallas Cowboys and it was more than just the first win of the 2025 season. It was rookie linebacker and 2025 first-round pick Jihaad Campbell’s first regular-season game with the franchise. He certainly didn't disappoint.
In his first game, Campbell had three total tackles, one pass defended, and one forced fumble in his first start in the National Football League. He played 57 snaps on defense (92 percent) and also one snap on special teams (5 percent).
He looked dynamic and unsurprisingly, he and the Eagles have gotten some praise for his standout performance. ESPN ranked the Eagles at No. 2 on this week's power rankings ahead of their Week 2 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. In the process, Campbell was called the Eagles' "Best newcomer performance."
What they're saying about Jihaad Campbell
"Best newcomer performance: LB Jihaad Campbell," ESPN's Tim McManus said. "The rookie out of Alabama played all but five snaps on defense. He was credited with a key forced fumble in the second half that thwarted a promising Cowboys drive. He finished with three tackles and did not allow a reception the two times he was targeted in the passing game. Campbell's most memorable play was a pass breakup deep down the seam, where he stayed stride for stride with tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford and denied a pinpoint pass from Dak Prescott. The linebacker tandem of Campbell and Zack Baun has the potential to be one of the best in the league."
The Athletic's Zach Berman also praised the young linebacker and said the duo of Campbell and Zack Baun has the potential to be the best for the team in two decades.
"The best Eagles defenses are usually built with a strong defensive line," Berman said. "The strength of last year’s group was the secondary. It’s rare to find the linebackers as the best unit. You might have to go back two decades to find a linebacker combination this promising. Campbell might have growing pains, but the tools are tantalizing. Baun is showing why he’s one of the NFL’s best linebackers. At some point, Nakobe Dean is going to return."
What a debut for the young linebacker. The Eagles took him with the No. 31 pick in the NFL Draft after trying to trade up for a while. The Chiefs obliged and the decision already looks like the right one.
