Eagles Star Duo Land Surprisingly Low Ranking
The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the best overall offensive players in the National Football League.
Saquon Barkley just had one of the most dominant seasons by a running back in National Football League history in 2024. He racked up over 2,000 rushing yards in the regular season and became the first running back in NFL history to top 2,500 total rushing yards in a season, including the playoffs.
He did all of this while also resting in Week 18. If the Eagles hadn't rested him, there's a good chance that he would've broken the NFL's single-season rushing record.
Philadelphia made the running back room even better this offseason by signing former Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon. He's a touchdown machine himself but missed the 2024 season.
There's a real argument that the Eagles have the best running back duo in football, but Bleacher Report's Moe Moton ranked the duo as the fourth-best in football behind Chuba Hubbard and Rico Dowdle of the Carolina Panthers, Bucky Irving and Rachaad White of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery of the Detroit Lions.
"Saquon Barkley won the rushing title and nearly broke Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson's single-season rushing record (2,105) last season," Moton said. "Despite Barkley's heavy workload on the ground, he still caught 33 passes for 278 yards and two touchdowns, and 12 of his receptions moved the chains for first downs.
"This offseason, the Philadelphia Eagles signed a proven complementary running back in A.J. Dillon. His 6'0", 247-pound frame allows him to move human piles in short-yardage situations or mow over defenders after the catch. As primarily a backup running back with the Green Bay Packers between 2020 and 2023, Dillon made plays in the short passing game, hauling in 86 passes for 763 yards and two touchdowns. Though he sat out the 2024 campaign with a neck injury, his skill set should allow him to get the nod over Will Shipley for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart."
The only way this ranking makes sense is if Dillon struggles with injuries again. If he's healthy, the only duo that may be better overall is Gibbs and Montgomery.