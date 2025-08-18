Eagles' Star Movement Is Tied To Subpackage
PHILADELPHIA - The splashiest news from Eagles training camp on Monday was Cooper DeJean getting a handful of reps at outside cornerback, the first time this summer that the second-year star has been outside the numbers.
Considering the issues Philadelphia has had at the position so far, that resonated with many observers, but the only real change that came from the development was about where DeJean will play in the “base defense.”
During the first 15 practice sessions, that answer was safety opposite Reed Blankenship. If you rewind to OTAs, it was outside cornerback.
In all scenarios DeJean returns to the slot in the team’s nickel defense, which is the unit that is on the field the vast majority of the time.
So the only question for defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is whether he wants DeJean opposite CB1 Quinyon Mitchell with Blankenship and Drew Mukuba in the base defense the Eagles used all of 160 times last season, or does the veteran DC want DeJean paired with Blankenship and Adoree’ Jackson or Jakorian Bennett playing with Mitchell at CB.
Considering the issues the Eagles have been having at CB2, Fangio was asked point-blank if there was a possibility DeJean could move outside for good.
“Not at this time,” Fangio bluntly stated.
So what would need to happen?
“Someone to develop at the nickel position and someone not to develop at the corner position,” said Fangio. “And we haven't seen Cooper play any corner either other than NCAA ball, so there's a lot of unknowns there to be answered yet.”
The Eagles believe that DeJean can handle any role in the defensive backfield, but right now, the slot candidates behind DeJean are not up to snuff and probably have less upside than what’s going on at outside CB.
Rookie fifth-round pick Mac McWilliams has taken reps behind DeJean in the slot before moving back to the outside in recent days.
Veteran Parry Nickerson is likely going to be released the initial cutdown to 53, and while the thought is that the Eagles want to keep working with undrafted rookie Brandon Johnson, likely on the practice squad, the Oregon product injured his groin in the preseason game against Cleveland where he "got beat a couple times," according to Fangio.
"He got hurt in the game the other day and you won't see him out here I don't think for a few days," Fangio said of Johnson.
