Eagles Star Pass-Catcher Not Looking Good For Panthers Game
The Philadelphia Eagles really can't catch a break this season injury-wise.
Philadelphia has found ways around all of the injuries this year and is riding an eight-game winning streak heading into its tilt against the Carolina Panthers this weekend. While this is the case, it certainly isn't easy when your offense isn't at full strength.
It seems like that likely will be the case once again on Sunday against the Panthers. There have been some positives for the Eagles as star receiver DeVonta Smith returned to the practice field. But, tight end Dallas Goedert is dealing with a knee injury and has missed practice this week, including Thursday.
When Goedert has been on the field this season, he has been great. He was off to the best start of his career before missing three games earlier in the season due to a hamstring injury. He hasn't been officially ruled out by any means for Sunday's tilt yet, but a few missed practices under his belt, things aren't looking great for him.
Hopefully, he is able to continue to progress in his recovery in the short term. The Eagles will take on the Panthers at home on Sunday with kick-off scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. If Goedert has any discomfort, it would make sense to rest him for a week.
Philadelphia already is 10-2 and has a chance to do something special this year. But, they will have a better chance with Goedert on the field later in the year. Hopefully he can recover quickly, but the Eagles shouldn't push him.
