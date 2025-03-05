Eagles Star Projected To Land $80 Million Deal After Breakout Year
Where will the Philadelphia Eagles' top free agents go this offseason?
There's been so much chatter at this point that it's tough to get through it all. The only guarantees at this point are guys like Josh Sweat, Milton Williams, Mekhi Becton, and Zack Baun are all heading to the open market. Free agency will begin next week and these guys surely will all cash in after helping to lead the Eagles to the team's Super Bowl LIX win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Williams has gotten a lot of buzz already. He's been linked to a few teams, like the New England Patriots. Williams is just 25 years old and had five sacks in 2024 and two more in the Super Bowl. He only made seven starts in 2024, but appeared in all 17 games for the Eagles in the regular season.
When free agency opens up next week, it wouldn't be a shock to see Williams quickly fly off the market because he's one of the top defensive tackles heading to free agency and should have a healthy market.
Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame and Gilberto Manzano made a list of the top 50 pending free agents and had Williams at No. 4 and projected him to land a four-year, $80 million deal.
"No. 4. Milton Williams, DT, Philadelphia Eagles," Verderame and Manzano said. "Projected contract: Four years, $80 million. Age: 25. Williams had an excellent season for Philadelphia, but his market skyrocketed with an epic Super Bowl showing. Williams had 2.5 of the Eagles’ six sacks of Patrick Mahomes en route to a 40–22 drubbing of the two-time defending champs. On the season, Williams went for five sacks and 10 quarterback hits while playing a career-high 48% of Philadelphia’s defensive snaps."
You can check out the full list right here.
This would be a fair deal for the young defensive tackles. If his time with the Eagles has come to an end, it was a good run at the very least.
