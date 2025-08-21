Micah Parsons Has Saquon Barkley, Eagles Prediction
If Saquon Barkley can have another big year in 2025, the Philadelphia Eagles will put themselves in a great position to repeat as Super Bowl champions.
That's a bold take. It's aggressive to talk about a team as Super Bowl contenders in August. There are 17 regular season games to be played and plenty of variables at play. Injuries will come up and transform teams. There will be transactions across the league that can shake things up. There will be players who stand out for the better -- like Barkley last year -- and others that underperform.
But, this take about the Eagles having a chance at repeating is contingent on Barkley having another legendary season. That's easier said than done. Barkley racked up over 2,000 yards in the regular season last year and over 2,500 rushing yards total, including the playoffs. He's the only player in NFL history to do that. So, obviously not easy to do.
Eagles running back Saquon Barkley lands massive endorsement
Will Barkley be able to continue his historic pace in his second season with the Eagles? Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons -- who is in a heap of drama himself -- thinks another big year is coming for Barkley, per Sports Illustrated's Greg Bishop.
"Parsons predicts another told-you-so campaign," Bishop said. "'The Giants never really built around him,' Parsons says. 'He’s ready to show people how good he is. He didn’t forget all the people who (were), like, ‘Nah, bro, Saquon’s washed up.''"
Sports Illustrated released a spread featuring the Eagles superstar and he touched upon a wide range of topics. You can check out the entire piece here.
If Barkley can come even close to what he did last year, the Eagles are going to be very good once again. Philadelphia isn't built on the back of just one player. But, when Barkley is going, it just makes things easier everywhere. If opposing defenses focus on Barkley, then AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert will be open down the field. This doesn't even include Jalen Hurts himself and all he can do. All in all, the Eagles have a big opportunity ahead and it starts with Barkley.
