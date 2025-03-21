Eagles Star Shuts Down Darius Slay About Jalen Hurts
A few weeks ago, there was some chatter about Darius Slay and Jalen Hurts.
Slay was a key piece of the Eagles and certainly helped them get to the Super Bowl. He was great on the field and arguably even better as a mentor to young guys like Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.
For as good as he was on the field, some of his comments on podcasts certainly caused drama. A few weeks ago he was talking about who he thought are the best quarterbacks in football and notably omitted Hurts. Unsurprisingly, this was picked up all over and discussed. Slay said there are four elite quarterbacks in football and mentioned Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and Joe Burrow.
Eagles Star DeVonta Smith joined the "7PM in Brooklyn" podcast and came to Hurts’ defense.
"Slay said the 'Big 4,' for me, it's the 'Big 5' and Jalen's in that five" Smith said. "The four that he named and then I'm putting Jalen in there. To me, that's the "Big 5." I don't think it's a 'Big 4,' it's a 'Big 5,' honestly."
Hurts still doesn’t get enough credit despite the fact that he has been a Pro Bowler and been in the Most Valuable Player conversation. Also, he just helped lead the Eagles to the Super Bowl, beat Mahomes, and won the Super Bowl MVP.
Hurts is a star and although some may not put him at the same level as some of the league’s other stars, at least Smith came to his defense.