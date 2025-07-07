Eagles Today

Eagles Star Was Hoping To Return Philadelphia

The Eagles star opened up after what was a difficult offseason...

Patrick McAvoy

Dec 25, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; General overall view of the Philadelphia Eagles logo at midfield during an NFL football game between the Oakland Raiders and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
One of the biggest stories revolving around the Philadelphia Eagles earlier in the offseason -- aside from the "Tush Push" -- was the future of tight end Dallas Goedert.

This was no fault of his own. Goedert is a great player and still is one of the best pass-catching tight ends in the league. Unsurprisingly, his play on the field has gotten him paid and with all of the big-money deals on the books for Philadelphia, there were rumors that the Eagles could move on from Goedert in a trade.

After weeks of rumors and reports, the Eagles ultimately didn't move him. The two sides worked out a restructured deal and now he will help Philadelphia attempt to win back-to-back Super Bowls.

Goedert was asked about the drama of the trade rumors and he opened up in an interview with EssentiallySports.

"It was the first offseason I really had to deal with something like that," Goedert said. "It was tougher than I would've expected. There was days where I would just sit and stare at the TV and wonder what was going to happen. I obviously talked to (Howie Roseman), our general manager, a couple of times and getting with my agent about him telling me about what might happen, what could happen and as days went on, nothing happened. I was excited to leave and then I was sad to leave and then I was excited to stay and there was just so much uncertainty that it was hard, but, I was really happy we were able to get a deal done.

"I'm excited to have the opportunity to run it back with the same team and it feels good to be staying in Philadelphia...It means everything."

Goedert is a big part of the Eagles' offense and the franchise is better for keeping him around for another year.

