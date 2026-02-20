Dallas Goedert Update Clouds Eagles’ Free Agency Plans

Will the Philadelphia Eagles find a way to retain Dallas Goedert for the 2026 National Football League season?

Arguably, this is the real question of the offseason for the franchise for the offense. Much has been said about AJ Brown and trade rumors, but it still would be a pretty big shock if that were to happen. If you're an Eagles fan, there really isn't much to be worried about yet for the superstar receiver.

When it comes to the tight end room, there isn't a clear answer. If Goedert comes back, that would be great. He had a big 2025 season, but at 31 years old, there are long-term questions. He earned himself a shot at a big payday. But the Eagles already have massive expenses all over the place. It'll be intriguing to see how things play out with him this offseason. The Athletic's Zach Berman broke down his market and noted that if a short-term deal is in play, it's possible he's back. If Goedert is looking for a long-term pact, it would be more likely elsewhere.

The Eagles tight end is up in the air

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"TE Dallas Goedert," Berman wrote. "The Eagles considered trading Goedert last offseason and brought him back on a reduced salary for his eighth season, and Goedert responded with career highs in receptions (60) and touchdowns (11) to go along with 591 yards. He remained healthier than he had been since 2021.

"Goedert improved his value, which is why he could play elsewhere next season. Are the Eagles going to pay him more at age 31 than the $10 million he earned last season at age 30? Mark Andrews signed a three-year deal worth $13.1 million per year. If that’s the price, the Eagles could be searching for a succession plan. If Goedert’s desire to stay in Philadelphia guides him to a short-term deal, it could mean Goedert plays his ninth year in Philadelphia."

Goedert has been a staple in the Eagles' offense for years. He became a Super Bowl champion in Philadelphia. Losing him would be tough at this point, especially because there isn't a clear replacement on the roster. Based on Berman's reporting, it certainly sounds like it's possible Goedert is playing elsewhere by the time the 2026 season gets here.

