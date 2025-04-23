Eagles-Steelers Blockbuster Would Replace Lost Star
We are finally just one day away from the 2025 National Football League Draft.
The Philadelphia Eagles are scheduled to make their first selection on Thursday at No. 32, but what if they were to move up? There are some very intriguing players who would be worth moving up. It’s all going to depend on how the draft board shakes out on Thursday night.
Pro Football Focus’ Thomas Valentine made a column of trades for each team and one that stood out was his idea of the Eagles trading up to the No. 21 pick in the draft with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"Philadelphia Eagles," Valentine said. "Eagles Receive: Pick Nos. 21 and 229. Steelers Receive: Pick Nos. 32 and 96 and a 2026 fifth-rounder. The Eagles lost several starters to the open market, leaving the roster with maybe a few more holes than Howie Roseman would like. That’s only natural for a roster that just won the Super Bowl, but rather than stand pat with the 32nd pick, the Eagles are aggressive, trading up 11 spots with the Steelers in this mock scenario.
"The defensive line lost the most talent, with Milton Williams, Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham all departing this offseason. Naturally, the Eagles could target the edge — a position they’ve done an excellent job of drafting in recent seasons."
The Eagles have 20 picks in the next two draft classes so clearly they could make some sort of move if they wanted to. ESPN currently has EDGEs Mike Green (No. 20) -- although he had off-the-field issues that seemingly would eliminate him from Philadelphia -- and Shemar Stewart (No. 22) ranked around the No. 21 pick. Should the Eagles take a look at Pittsburgh?
