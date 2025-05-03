Eagles Still Have Hole To Fill After NFL Draft
The Philadelphia Eagles have had an offseason of turnover but still are in a prime position with months still to go in the offseason.
Philadelphia has built a juggernaut mainly throughout the National Football League Draft. A good chunk of the team -- especially on the defense -- is on rookie deals which has given the team opportunities to spend elsewhere. Philadelphia's front office clearly knows what it's doing.
The Eagles have made it to the Super Bowl twice in the last three years and obviously just won this past February. Still, it feels like the Eagles are just scratching the surface. This is a pretty young roster with another loaded draft class and still some money to spend if they see fit. It's hard to find a glaring hole on this roster because there really aren't any. While this is the case, The Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer called the safety position the team's biggest need and mentioned four-time All-Pro Justin Simmons as a solution.
"Philadephia Eagles," Iyer said. "After losing C.J. Gardner-Johnson, this is the last real roster tweak the Eagles need for Vic Fangio's defense. They can likely convince Simmons to sign with them given their Super Bowl status."
This makes sense. The Eagles have been linked to Simmons and he specifically said he was interested in reuniting with Vic Fangio. Philadelphia did just add a talented option at safety, though, in second-round pick Andrew Mukuba. It still makes sense to bring in another veteran option, but there aren't any glaring issues with the team.
More NFL: Eagles Gets 'Unfiltered' Prediction From Executive