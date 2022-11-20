Eagles Stock Market Report: Big Debuts and a Big-Time QB

INDIANAPOLIS - Good teams find ways to win, even on down days, and that kind of encompasses the Eagles' 17-16 comeback victory over the Indianapolis Colts to move to 9-1.

A win is a win, style points or not, and Philadelphia moved o 9-1 while watching the New York Giants fall to 7-3 after a loss to the Detroit Lions.

The Eagles played the entire game from behind after the Colts took the opening kickoff and scored, finally inching ahead on a Jalen Hurts quarterback draw with 1:20 left.

THE BULLS

Playing time of Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh - Anyone who thought the Eagles might slowly bring along the two veteran DTs they signed earlier in the week were off base. Joseph was the starter from play 1 in odd-man fronts and really played well during the live watch while Suh certainly proved he's not washed up. The two even combined for a sack of Matt Ryan in the third quarter.

Jalen Hurts - The numbers weren't spectacular but the offense is Hurts and everyone else right now and the MVP candidate willed the Eagles to the win with his legs in the fourth quarter, amassing 52 of his 86 yards in the fourth quarter. As Nick Sirianni might joke, that's good coaching.

The Defense - For all the heat Jonathan Gannon's unit took after the first loss it carries Philadelphia for most of the afternoon, allowing just 209 yards after the impressive opening drive by the Colts. It also played finisher when Brandon Graham broke through for the defense's fourth sack of the game against the situationally unaware Matt Ryan.

THE BEARS

Life without Dallas Goedert - You found out just how much Goedert means to this offense today. A village of everyone from Jack Stoll to Grant Calcaterra, Boston Scott, Quez Watkins and Zach Pascal paled in comparison to what Goedert allows Nick Sirianni and Shane Steichen to do from a down-to-down perspective.

Pass pro from the running backs - In many ways, pass protection in the backfield has become a lost art so perhaps it should be no surprise when players like Miles Sanders and Kenny Gainwell come up small in blitz pickup. No one is looking for the hard-headed 1970s fullback but competency should be the goal.

Josiah Scott - The Avonte Maddox hamstring injury has been lost in the wash a bit because of the impact of the absences of Jordan Davis and Dallas Goedert but the drop-off from Maddox to Scott is also a big one.

Two major snafus put Philadelphia in a bad spot. On a third-and-6 on the opening drive Jonathan Gannon dialed up a blitz that got T.J. Edwards loose but Scott couldn't hold up on the back end and Michael Pittman gashed the defense for 24 yards. Scott also gave up a big gain that allowed Indy to go up 16-10 before Hurts pulled off the heroics.

-John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's Eagles Today and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube. John is also the host of his own show "Football 24/7 and a daily contributor to ESPN South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen