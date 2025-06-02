Eagles Super Bowl Starter Retiring After 10-Year NFL Career
One former member of the Philadelphia Eagles is calling it quits after a successful 10-year National Football League career.
Former Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby played 10 years in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia, Washington Commanders, Denver Broncos, Baltimore Ravens, and the Jacksonville Jaguars. He signed with the Houston Texans this offseason in free agency but reportedly is retiring, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"Another retirement: Veteran CB Ronald Darby, who played 10 seasons and helped the Eagles win Super Bowl LII, informed the Houston Texans that he is retiring from the NFL, per sources," Schefter said.
Darby spent three years in Philadelphia. In his stint with Philadelphia, the most notable game he was a part of obviously was Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots. He started at corner for the Eagles and had four tackles and two passes defended in the win. Darby appeared in 100 percent of the defensive snaps and was a big part in the Eagles' first Super Bowl win in team history.
He spent the 2024 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars and appeared in 13 games overall, including 12 starts. Over that stretch, he had nine passes defended and 46 total tackles.
Darby was selected in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills and now will head off into retirement with a Super Bowl win and plenty of NFL success under his belt. A solid career it was.
