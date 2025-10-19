Eagles Superstar Reportedly To Return Vs. Vikings
The Philadelphia Eagles are just a few hours away from trying to snap their two-game losing streak.
Philadelphia is taking on the Minnesota Vikings on the road on Sunday afternoon and is coming off losses against the Denver Broncos and the New York Giants. The Vikings are 3-2 on the season and coming off a win against the Cleveland Browns. This game also has some extra intrigue because former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is getting the start for the Vikings against his old team.
Last week, the Eagles' defense took a hit with superstar defensive tackle Jalen Carter missing the contest due to a heel injury. He has been trending in the right direction in practice throughout the week and both ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that he should be good to go against the Vikings on Sunday.
The Eagles are getting a star back
"Eagles DT Jalen Carter, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a heel injury, is expected to play vs. the Vikings, per source," Schefter said.
"Eagles DT Jalen Carter, who missed the last game with a heel injury, is expected to play on Sunday, source said. He’s listed as questionable," Rapoport said.
Carter's season has been anything but smooth so far in 2025. Everyone knows about spitgate from Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys that got him ejected early on. He's actually played in four games this season and has looked good, but has been banged up. For example, when the Eagles took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a few weeks ago, Carter was dealing with a shoulder injury that held him out for some of the action.
Now, he's been dealing with a heel injury that kept him out of the Giants game, but luckily it sounds like he will be back this weekend and the Eagles need him. When healthy, this is a Defensive Player of the Year Award-level player. That's how talented and disruptive he is. But, he hasn't been able to showcase that yet this season.