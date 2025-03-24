Eagles Surprise Trade Called 'Under-The-Radar' Move Of Offseason
The Philadelphia Eagles have made a handful of moves this offseason so far and have been pretty quiet.
There haven't been many leaks or rumors coming out this offseason so far about the Eagles. All of a sudden, they've just kind of made moves. That's likely the way a team wants to operate. For example, recently there's been a plethora of rumors and chatter about the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants' pursuit of Aaron Rodgers. It's clear that both teams want him and there will be a a fanbase that ends up being disappointed.
The Eagles have kind of moved in silence and gotten deals done. One that was at least somewhat surprising was the team's deal centered around sending Kenny Pickett to the Cleveland Browns for Dorian Thompson-Robinson. The deal was surprising just because it came out of nowhere. Now, Tanner McKee and Thompson-Robinson will likely duke it out for the backup job behind Jalen Hurts.
ESPN made a list of "under-the-radar" moves for each franchise and this deal was the one for Philadelphia.
"Under-the-radar move: Changing the quarterback depth chart," ESPN's Tim McManus said. "The Eagles traded Kenny Pickett to the Browns for a 2025 fifth-round pick and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. This likely means 2023 sixth-round pick Tanner McKee will ascend to the No. 2 spot behind Jalen Hurts.
"McKee has earned the promotion by impressing in practice and maximizing his limited opportunities. He went 30-of-45 (67%) for 323 yards with four touchdowns to no interceptions in two games last season. Philadelphia showed some interest in Thompson-Robinson before the 2023 draft and will now have the chance to help grow his game behind the scenes."
