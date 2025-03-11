Eagles Tap Out Of C.J. Gardner-Johnson Business Again
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles’ latest move off of playmaking safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson can be traced to finances, foundation and perhaps some freelancing, along with one rather large elephant in the room.
Set to enter his seventh season, Gardner-Johnson will do it in his fourth city after being dealt to Houston Tuesday for offensive lineman Kenyon Green, a 2022 first-round pick at No. 15 overall. The trade also included a swap of 2026 draft choices with Philadelphia getting a fifth-rounder and sending a sixth back to the Texans.
From a pure football standpoint, Gardner-Johnson’s unique career arc only highlighted his importance to the Eagles’ defense.
When he was in Philadelphia in 2022, he tied for the NFL lead in interceptions with six despite missing five games for the No. 2 ranked defense that was a scant 12 yards away from being No. 1 and reached Super Bowl LVII.
The 2023 season was spent in Detroit after acrimonious contract negotiations were derailed, forcing CJGJ to take a one-year, prove-it deal with the Lions. Nothing was proved due to injuries and a reconciliation was in the air after the Eagles imploded on defense in 2023.
Gardner-Johnson was back in South Philadelphia last season, bringing the same energy, physicality and playmaking skill as the first go-round with the Eagles.
The Philly defense rebounded to No. 1 under the watchful eye of Vic Fangio, capping things with an all-time dominating performance in Super Bowl LIX against Kansas City in a game where the mighty Chiefs didn’t even pass the 50-yard line during their first nine possessions.
Yet, despite being under contract at a manageable cap number, Gardner-Johnson is out a month later?
The issues were plentiful and both on and off the field.
The finances are about more than the moment.
Eagles GM Howie Roseman was always preparing to make difficult financial decisions this offseason.
The organization understood they would be priced out on players like Milton Williams and Josh Sweat, and is trying to stay ahead of an upcoming curve on defense in which Zack Baun earned top-of-the-line money at off-ball linebacker, Jalen Carter will soon set the market at defensive tackle, and edge rusher Nolan Smith is trending toward cashing in.
Further down the road are star cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.
That reality has forced Roseman to identify his true foundational players and Gardner-Johnson did not make the list.
On the field came the freelancing, both from a playing perspective and an emotional one.
Fangio’s defenses are known for their structure and communication, and according to a team source, Gardner-Johnson was the most likely member of the back end to go into business for himself in the eyes of Fangio. That frustration for the DC would occasionally bubble up with terse answers at press conferences.
When Gardner-Johnson was ejected for two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties against Washington, Fangio was predictably angry.
The last part of the equation is the elephant in the room, and one most were running from Tuesday.
Gardner-Johnson’s personality has kept a guy who makes more plays than most at his position on the move from New Orleans to Philly to Detroit back to the City of Brotherly Love and finally Houston, all over the span of four years.
In two separate one-season sample sizes that featured a combined 12 interceptions, two Super Bowl appearances, and a Lombardi Trophy, the Eagles ultimately decided they wanted out of the CJGJ business on two different occasions despite all that success.
Actions speak louder than spin.
