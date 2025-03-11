'In the Moment, It's Cool:' Eagles' Superstar Reflects On Super Bowl; Making History
PHILADELPHIA - Forgive the Eagles for the timing of Saquon Barkley’s extension press conference but you couldn’t help but notice the difference in 12 months.
Barkley was Philadelphia’s early splash in free agency a year ago and you aren’t supposed to have sequels to those types of things. Yet, the Eagles ran it back after a historic season by the All-Pro running back on the field was followed by a historic contract off of it, the biggest ever at the position from both an average annual value standpoint and the far more important guaranteed money.
The presser had reserved seating on one side of the NovaCare Complex but most of the luminaries, which included head coach Nick Sirianni, offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo, RB coach Jemal Singleton, defensive line coach Clint Hurtt, linebackers coach Bobby King and All-Pro receiver A.J. Brown kept to the back far away from the prying eyes of the media.
Barkley’s agent, Ed Berry, was closer to his client taking it all in.
The media briefing served as more than the celebration of a big deal, it also was the entrenched superstar being used to keep the focus off those exiting the building which included defensive tackle Milton Williams (to New England), edge rusher Josh Sweat (to Arizona), cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (Minnesota), and perhaps CB Darius Slay (to Pittsburgh) and linebacker Oren Burks to Cincinnati.
Add in a trade of backup quarterback Kenny Pickett to Cleveland for Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a 2025 fifth-round pick and 11.3% of the Eagles' Super Bowl roster is projected to have turned over on Day 1 of free agency.
The Eagles knew what was coming and GM Howie Roseman tried to lay enough bread crumbs for his fans to notice even calling it a “maintenance offseason” for the franchise.
Highlighting Barkley and the fact he’s a centerpiece of the organization on such a day is just good business.
There were some interesting tidbits from the superstar as well, who took away the same sentiment as Brown when it came to winning the Super Bowl.
It’s never quite what you imagine, especially for incredibly driven people who drown themselves in the process more than the results.
“In the moment, it’s cool,” Barkley said. “But it’s kind of anything in life – or how I see it so far in my life – when things happen, and I envisioned this so many times and seen it so many times, that when it happens, it kind of never really lives up to expectations I guess you can say.”
However, Barkley didn’t want to downplay the moment either.
“I don’t mean to say that to take anything away from the Super Bowl,” he said. “Obviously, it was amazing. It was super cool. But it’s more about the moment you have with your guys in the locker room after, and you’re able to celebrate with your family and friends.
“Those moments is probably what really takes the cake for me. I’m not trying to downplay winning the Super Bowl at all. But the only thing (better) I think so far in my life, is kids, having kids.”
The rare modern player who reveres football history, Barkley also downplayed breaking Terrell Davis’ single-season (including the playoffs) rushing record with a mind-bending 2,504 yards through Super Bowl LIX.
“I really haven’t taken the time yet [to reflect on the record].” said Barkley. “I tell my boys and family all of the time that I have to pick a day where I allow myself to embrace everything that happened this year. I don’t know when that will be. But it’s kind of hard when you’re in the flow of the things.
“I feel that’s something when the cleats are hung up.”
For now, the cleats are guaranteed to be in Philadelphia through at least 2026 with $33.5 million of guaranteed money ensuring that.
