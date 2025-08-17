Eagles-Texans Full Trade Details Revealed
The Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans have become familiar with one another this offseason.
Philadelphia stunned early in the offseason as it cut ties with veteran safety CJ Gardner-Johnson. The Eagles traded Gardner-Johnson and a sixth-round to Houston in exchange for former first-round pick Kenyon Green and a fifth-round pick.
Now, the Eagles are sending tight end Harrison Bryant and a fifth-round pick to Houston in exchange for John Metchie III and a sixth-round pick, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"Full trade: Texans receive: TE Harrison Bryant and a 5th-round pick," Schefter said. "Eagles receive: WR John Metchie and a 6th-round pick."
It's an interesting swap. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network pointed out that now, because of the pick swaps, the deals have essentially turned into Gardner-Johnson and Bryant for Green and Metchie.
"Time is a flat circle: The Eagles and Texans each reacquired their own 2026 draft picks, exchanged in the C.J. Gardner-Johnson trade, as part of today’s deal that sends WR John Metchie III to Philadelphia and TE Harrison Bryant to Houston," Pelissero said.
Did Eagles get it right with John Metchie Swap?
It seems like a perfectly fair deal for both sides skewing in favor of Philadelphia. Houston needed another tight end with Brevin Jordan getting hurt. Gardner-Johnson currently is injured.
Green hasn't made much of an impact in camp yet and it's unclear if he will even make the team at this point. Although, that is very possible. But, Metchie, is the most interesting player in this deal now. He came out of college with superstar potetential. A bout with cancer impacted the start of his NFL career. But, he's healthy now and out of the crowded Texans wide receiver room.
It's going to be interesting to see how the Eagles utilize him after bringing him over so close to the regular season, but he's a talented playmaker in a contract year. The Eagles have two guys like that right now in Metchie and Dotson. Both, will be fighting for targets in a crowded passing offense already. It's a good issue to have. Philadelphia is in a better spot than it was in.
More NFL: Eagles-Texans Complete Another Deal; Land Electric WR In Philly