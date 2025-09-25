Eagles Today

Eagles Thursday Practice Report: Sticky Weather and Positive Injury Updates

Philadelphia practiced in Tampa-like humidity on Thursday in advance of Sunday's game at the Buccaneers.

John McMullen

Eagles' Lane Johnson at practice on Sept. 25, 2025.
Eagles' Lane Johnson at practice on Sept. 25, 2025. / John McMullen/Eagles On SI
PHILADELPHIA - Things trended positively for the Eagles during a Thursday afternoon practice under gray skies in Philadelphia.

The humidity was off the charts at the NovaCare Complex, especially for a late September day, and that is actually something that should help the 3-0 Eagles in advance of Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay, where the current forecast predicts temperatures to touch 90 degrees with the typical Gulf Coast humidity.

The Eagles are leaving a day early after Friday’s practice to try to better acclimate to the heat, which has been a problem for the organization in recent trips to Tampa.

On the injury front, things were also positive with the three players who missed practice yesterday - linebackers Zach Baun (knee) and Jihaad Campbell (triceps), and cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (groin) – all doing some individual work in the portion of the practice open to the media.

Baun, a first-team All-Pro last season who has continued his stellar play early in the 2025 campaign, was wearing a compression sleeve on his left leg, ditching the bulky brace he wore on Wednesday.

Jackson, meanwhile, was doing his normal Thursday pre-practice routine with running mate Quinyon Mitchell and secondary coach Christian Parker.

Limited participants on Wednesday, right tackle Lane Johnson (stinger) and quarterback Tanner McKee (right thumb), were also practicing in some form again.

Running back Will Shipley (oblique), who has missed the past two games, was a full participant on Wednesday and was practicing again, and his return against the 3-0 Buccaneers should be expected.

Newcomer Xavier Gibson, a return specialist who was claimed off waivers from the New York Giants earlier in the week, was observed taking punt return reps on Thursday.

The Eagles placed edge defender Nolan Smith (triceps), cornerback Jakorian Bennett (unknown), and receiver Darius Cooper (shoulder) on injured reserve on Wednesday.

In the Nick Sirianni era in Philadelphia, the Bucs are the only team that has played the Eagles more than twice who has a winning record against the Eagles, winning four of five against Philadelphia, and Raymond James Stadium has been problematic for the Eagles.

John McMullen
JOHN MCMULLEN

