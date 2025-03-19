Eagles Labeled 'Ideal' Destination For Former DPOY
The Philadelphia Eagles have plenty of talent and should be in the mix for another deep playoff run in 2025.
Philadelphia has lost a lot of talent, but there isn't a world in which the Eagles should be counted out. The Eagles have the majority of their core under contract, added some great young talent last year, and have made the Super Bowl in two of the last three years.
Howie Roseman has proven over and over that he can build a championship-level roster. Even with all of the talent that has left the team, there is more out there on the open market and Roseman continues to hit home runs each offseason. Who could be an option this year?
ESPN's Bill Barnwell made a list of the free agents still out there with "ideal" landing spots. He interestingly linked the Eagles to former National Football League Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore.
"Why teams should be interested: Gilmore is the rare cornerback capable of playing man-to-man at a high level into his 30s," Barnwell said. "Between the (New England Patriots), (Dallas Cowboys), and (Minnesota Vikings), he has played in some of the league's most aggressive defenses. And while he occasionally gets beaten, the now 34-year-old has held his own. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, he allowed an 87.5 passer rating and slightly negative EPA as the nearest defender in coverage last season. Doing that as part of a defense that often asked him to cover on an island is an impressive feat.
"The Vikings only signed Gilmore last offseason after they seemed to realize they didn't have enough at cornerback. He was more than worth their $7 million investment. I wouldn't be surprised if the same scenario happened this year, where a team that looks thin at cornerback and doesn't love what it sees from some of its young guys in camp goes after Gilmore as a plug-and-play solution over the summer. Ideal landing spots: (San Francisco 49ers), Eagles, (Seattle Seahawks)"
The Eagles already signed one veteran corner in Adoree' Jackson, but what about one more? He won the DPOY award as a member of the New England Patriots in 2019 but spent the 2024 campaign with the Minnesota Vikings. Now, he's available in free agency.