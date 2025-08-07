Eagles Saquon Barkley Showing A Different Side Of Himself In Training Camp
PHILADELPHIA – We’ve seen a lot of Saquon Barkley in 10 training camp practices. Maybe more than what was expected, given the workload the Eagles have talked about managing for their superstar running back coming off a record-setting 2,504 yards rushing season.
From Day 1 of camp, he was busy, and he has remained that way, with some days carrying a heavier workload than others. He’s running and catching. He’s also talking trash, which is a departure from what we saw from Barkley last summer, his first in an Eagles uniform after six mostly losing seasons with the Giants.
“I was kinda the newbie last year,” he said. “Getting my feet wet, seeing what my role is. But in New York, I was a captain for a long time there. I felt like the year, especially the year we went to the playoffs, that was big for us. We weren't anywhere as talented as the team we have here.
"We're trying to go out there and have another great year. I think it starts with competing here, especially when you're going up against Vic and his defense and all those guys over there. And just getting better every day.”
It was hilarious to see Barkley, after one running play, yell something in the direction of Jalen Carter and to see Carter respond by menacingly walking toward his teammate as Barkley trotted toward the sideline with the ball in his hand.
“Just friendly competition,” said Carter when asked about that moment. “That’s what I like, just having a little energy in practice. We can’t hit each other, we don’t want to hurt each other like that, but just getting a little thud in, letting him know I was there, stuff like that. Just friendly competition.”
Carter was asked if Barkley was letting him know that he was there.
“He’s one of the GOATS, so I know he’s there,” said the defensive tackle. “We gotta stop him.”
Not many teams stopped him last season, though the Kansas City Chiefs bottled him up pretty good in the Super Bowl. The Eagles hammered the two-time defending champions, anyway. Now, the Eagles are the defending champions, and Barkley is making sure the intensity and hunger remains.
“Camp is hard, it's supposed to be hard,” he said. “But when you have guys jawing on each other, in a friendly competition, and not being stupid, it brings out the best in us. You always gotta try to find ways you can improve in football, but also, there are other ways you can lead, too. Something that I'm really good at is talking crap and competing. I feel like that's my best attribute.
“It brings you closer to the guys. We laugh about it in the locker room, in the huddle after. That's what football's about. Going out and getting the best of each other.”