Eagles Trade Bust Signing With Ravens' Practice Squad
The Philadelphia Eagles don't miss often on deals, but there was one this year.
Philadelphia traded CJ Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans in a package to bring former first-round pick Kenyon Green to Philadelphia. Cutting ties with Gardner-Johnson wasn't a bad move by any means. In fact, it arguably was the right call. It cut down costs and there's been plenty of opportunities for rookie Andrew Mukuba this season so far.
The Eagles acquired Green but he never played in a game for the Eagles. Philadelphia's offensive line had some questions this offseason with the loss of Mekhi Becton. Green was seemingly someone brought in to see if the team could find something special in him like they did with Becton. He was cut and re-signed by the team a handful of times but now he is signing elsewhere. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that the Baltimore Ravens are signing Green to their practice squad.
The former Eagle has found a new home
"The Ravens signed former first-round pick guard Kenyon Green to the practice squad," Pelissero reported.
The Eagles' offensive line has surprisingly had some question marks this season. Typically, the offensive line has been the best in the league, but it's banged up right now. While this is the case, the Eagles opted to cut ties with Green. Now, he's joining a floundering AFC contender.
Baltimore, like Philadelphia, entered the 2025 season considered to be among the top contenders in the sport. In fact, there's an argument that the Ravens were considered the top team in the AFC before the games began. But, the Ravens are 1-3 on the season after suffering a Week 4 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Ravens have had a tough schedule. But, blew its Week 1 matchup against the Buffalo Bills and lost by one score against the Detroit Lions. The Ravens' lone win was against the Cleveland Browns.
Baltimore's season should give Eagles fans more hope than they seem to have. The Eagles have had an even more difficult schedule and are 4-0 on the season. Too much has been said about the negatives already this season. But, Philadelphia is the real deal, even with a trade bust.