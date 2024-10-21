Eagles Trade Idea Would Land $54 Million Vet After Giants Win
Philadelphia Eagles fans should be excited right now.
The Eagles are 4-2 on the season so far despite a plethora of negative headlines and injuries. Philadelphia hasn't been at full strength pretty much at all this season, and yet the franchise is in second place in the NFC East and is just behind the Washington Commanders for the top spot.
There's a lot to like about the Eagles. There has been a lot of negative chatter, but the Eagles have a well-built roster, and now that they are healthy, they are starting to look like the team everyone hoped they would be.
Philadelphia still could use a boost, though. The Eagles have been dealing with a plethora of injuries this season, and one area that could use a boost is the offensive line. Jordan Mailata recently was placed on the Injured Reserve, so it could make sense to bring in some more depth.
If the Eagles want to add, one player who could make some sense is Jacksonville Jaguars' eight-year veteran Cam Robinson. He's on the final year of a three-year, $54 million deal and was mentioned as a possible trade candidate by USA Today's Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz.
"While Robinson's future with the Jaguars has seemed to be an annual riddle, the left tackle is now the team's longest-tenured starter as he continues in his eighth season with the organization," Middlehurst-Schwartz said. "But with 2023 first-round pick Anton Harrison looming as a potential successor if he flips over from the right side, re-signing Robinson after this season might not be in the cards for Jacksonville.
"Capable pass protectors are among the rarest and most desired assets on the trade market, so there should be no problem finding a buyer if the Jaguars make it known that they would be willing to move on."
Philadelphia is a run-heavy team that should do everything possible to shore up the offensive line. Landing someone like Robinson could help with that.
