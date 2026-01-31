Eagles Linked to Standout TE to Replace Dallas Goedert

The Philadelphia Eagles have one clear question to answer on the offensive side of the football this offseason.

Some may point to the offensive line as the team's biggest question mark. Arguably, that's not the case. If Lane Johnson were to retire, then it would be a different conversation. Where things stand right now, the tight end room arguably is the team's biggest concern on offense.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Dallas Goedert has been the team's No. 1 tight end for years at this point. In 2025, Kylen Granson and Grant Calcaterra were behind Goedert. Now, all three are pending free agents. The team either needs to bring Goedert back, or bring in a new No. 1 tight end. The team doesn't currently have a long-term solution on the roster.

The Eagles need to add a tight end

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Pro Football Focus shared a column highlighting one way each team could "attack their biggest need." For the Eagles, they pitched the idea of adding Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq.

"Philadelphia Eagles," PFF's Ryan Smith wrote. "Biggest Need: Tight end. Target: TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon. Dallas Goedert is a free agent, which could cause the Eagles to turn to the draft for their tight end of the future. Sadiq is one of the most athletic tight ends to come out in recent memory. He projects to be a matchup nightmare at the next level with his skill set and versatility. Sadiq led all FBS tight ends with eight receiving touchdowns in 2025 and ranked in the top 10 in deep receptions of 20-plus yards (nine) and contested catches (seven)."

It's hard to argue against this idea. With big expenses across the roster and more to come — like a potential Jalen Carter extension — the Eagles will need to find a way to plug holes on the roster, without truly breaking the bank. ESPN has Sadiq ranked as the No. 1 tight end in the 2026 National Football League Draft class. If the Eagles could land him, it would give the team more flexibility in talks with Goedert.

More NFL: Eagles Get Projected Trade Price for Superstar A.J. Brown