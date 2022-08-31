Eagles Trade Jalen Reagor to Vikings, Where he Will Team with Justin Jefferson

PHILADELPHIA – Crazy sometimes how things work out, such as Jalen Reagor now being teammates with Justin Jefferson and the two of them teaming up against the Eagles in their home opener in less than a month.

Reagor is now an ex-Eagle after Howie Roseman sent him to Minnesota on Wednesday afternoon.

The Eagles will reportedly receive the Vikings’ 2023 seventh-round draft pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick that can de-escalate to a fifth if certain statistical benchmarks are not reached.

The Eagles will host the Vikings in the home opener on Monday Night Football, Sept. 19.

Just a day earlier, after the Eagles settled on their 53-man roster and Reagor was still a part of it, Roseman talked about why his former No. 1 pick was still on the team.

“I think when you look at Jalen, one of the things that one of our scouts said to me today is he was one of the only guys that practiced every day,” he said. “The guy brought it every day. He worked on his craft. He had a great attitude, great energy. Obviously, he's a talented guy. He's 23 years old.

“We're going to do whatever we think is in the best interest of the team, and we felt like there was no doubt in our mind that he deserved a role on this team.”

A source indicated that Roseman was seeking a fourth that could become a conditional third.

Perhaps Minnesota adding a seventh was the sweetener. So too was gaining another spot on the 53, which could be used for another receiver, such as Deon Cain, Britain Covey, or somebody from another team.

The Eagles will need a punt returner with Reagor gone.

Or maybe the Eagles add quarterback Ian Book to the 53, a player they claimed off waivers from the New Orleans Saints before the deal to move Reagor.

As for Reagor, a fresh start could do him wonders, especially now that he will be teamed with the player the Eagles bypassed in the 2020 draft to take him.

The Eagles took him with the 21st overall. Jefferson went at No. 22 to the Vikings.

Even crazier to think about an earlier August trade that sent J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to the Seahawks, where D.K. Metcalf has become one of the game’s top receivers. The Eagles could have taken Metcal but chose JJAW instead at No. 57 overall. Metcalf went No. 64.

Arcea-Whiteside was released by Seattle on Tuesday.

Reagor ends his Eagles career with 64 catches in 28 games, 695 yards, and three touchdowns.

