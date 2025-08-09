Eagles Training Camp Observations Day 11: A ‘Pick Ricks’ And A Practice Debut
PHILADELPHIA - Eli Ricks had an opportunity for a pick-six in Thursday night’s preseason-opening win over Cincinnati, but let an ill-timed Jake Browning pass fall to the ground.
Two days later, the third-year Alabama product delivered on the practice field.
The Eagles' offense was in a situational backed-up period at the minus-1, and Tanner McKee, who was coming off a spectacular effort against the Bengals, telegraphed a quick out route to Terrace Marshall.
Ricks read it perfectly, slid in front of the veteran receiver, secured the football, and waltzed into the end zone, punting the football in celebration afterward.
The splash play comes at an opportune time for Ricks after the duo of Kelee Ringo and Adoree’ Jackson each had a rough preseason outing against Joe Burrow and the Bengals.
The goal is to find the best option to play opposite ascending second-year star Quinyon Mitchell.
Ringo, despite allowing four receptions in four targets against the Bengals, including a 36-yard touchdown pass to superstar Ja’Marr Chase, was given the majority of first-team reps during a session that lasted 84 minutes under a sunny sky in South Philadelphia on Saturday, but Jackson mixed in as well.
Trade pickup Jakorian Bennett, who was acquired from Las Vegas on Aug. 5 for defensive tackle Thomas Booker, made his Eagles practice debut, getting third-team reps at right cornerback and at least one second-team rep.
The workload for Bennett will likely increase in the coming days, and the Maryland product may enter the competition for a starting CB role if things progress well.
-There was some good news on the injury front as All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun returned to practice in a limited fashion but remains out of team drills.
Also limited were Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson (knee), and Marshall (knee). Brett Toth took many of the first-team reps at LG.
As far as the players banged up in the preseason opener, safety Sydney Brown was back and practicing, but WR Elijah Cooks (shoulder) and offensive lineman Kenyon Green (shoulder) missed the session.
Others out were WR A.J. Brown (hamstring), long snapper Charley Hughlett (neck), RB Montrell Johnson (hamstring), TE Cameron Latu (knee), and DT Byron Young (groin).
Brown was running pre-practice and seems close to returning.
-Avery Williams was first up in the punt-return rotation, following up on his somewhat surprising PR1 status in the preseason opener (Williams had not been getting many reps at practice). Following Williams were Ainias Smith, Giles Jackson, Taylor Morin, and Jahan Dotson.
-Morin, an undrafted rookie out of Wake Forest, had a great red-zone sequence to finish the practice, beating second-round pick Drew Mukuba on a corner route for a TD thrown by Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
Morin then followed that by converting the two-point conversion with a quick slant from DTR in front of Bennett.
-Thompson-Robinson has started to pull away from rookie Kyle McCord in the QB3 competition over the past week or so. Just as Thompson-Robinson has begun to look more comfortable, McCord has shifted and is holding onto the football too long.
-Jalyx Hunt sat out team drills, but there was no injury designation, so the Eagles are likely just being cautious with a young player they are counting on. Hunt did have a nice speed-rushing rep in individual work when he dipped his shoulder to get around star LT Jordan Mailata.
Mailata recovered in the rematch to steer Hunt outside and well past what would have been the QB.
Hunt, meanwhile, also got the best of second-team LT Kendall Lamm on one occasion.
-With no Hunt in team drills, Josh Uche got the first reo at right end opposite Nolan Smith. Azeez Ojulari and Ogbo Okoronkwo also mixed in at RDE. Those are the first reps noticed for Okoronkwo on the right side.
-The Eagles worked a lot of dime packages into team drills and some 7-on-7. With Mukuba back, he was the extra DB on the field.
-Rookie receiver Darius Cooper got a few first-team reps after standing out against the Bengals. After one connection with Jalen Hurts, the star QB made sure to tap the young WR on his helmet and offer his encouragement.
-At one point, Hurts caught his own batted-down pass at the line of scrimmage and gained a few yards. The consensus was that Ochaun Mathis was doing the batting but it was tough to see. Mathis has been getting more reps on the left side in meaningful situations.
-During the backed-up session in which Ricks delivered the pick-six for the second-team defense, the first-team failed when Hurts threw too high to the flat for Saquon Barkley.
Thompson-Robinson failed on the third-team when Tariq Castro-Fields met Morin on a slant for a PBU in what was a bang-bang play.
-After a strong preseason performance, WR Johnny Wilson delivered again with a reception down the seam from Hurts in traffic. That’s a throw Hurts probably wouldn’t have been comfortable throwing to Wilson last season.
-Former Eagles’ stars Fletcher Cox, Brandon Brooks, and Ndamukong Suh were all at practice toda,y as was FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer.
