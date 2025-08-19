Eagles Training Camp Observations Day 17: John Metchie Debuts; Johnny Wilson injured
PHILADELPHIA - A day after officially being acquired in a trade from the Houston Texans, fourth-year receiver John Metchie was thrown into the deep end of the pool in his first practice with the Eagles.
Part of that was due to circumstances with starting receivers A.J. Brown (hamstring), and DeVonta Smith (groin) sitting out of the one-hour and 50-minute padded session.
In practice, WR Johnny Wilson also suffered an apparent left leg injury while being rolled up on by left guard Brett Toth in a backed-up situational period.
Wilson hobbled to the trainer's tent, and was not putting any weight on the leg. The lengthy second-year wideout was ultimately carted off inside to the NovaCare Complex.
Metchie’s trial by fire would often come with receivers coach Aaron Moorehead catching him up on the fly before reps, and the former Alabama star did a nice job.
In a period with the ones vs. the two on defense, Mechie broke free on an in-breaking route and snared a reception from Jalen Hurts with Mac McWilliams and Andre Sam’ in coverage.
The next play Hurts went right back to Metchie, but the football caromed off the WR’s helmet.
Metchie also went in motion on one rep, crossing sides before a quick stop route for about an 8-yard gain.
The play of the day came on defense when Nolan Smith dropped into coverage and intercepted a hurried Hurts throw intended for Saquon Barkley. Jalyx Hunt was putting on the pressure, and Smith was able to show how comfortable he is in space, a tailor-made trait for a Vic Fangio defensive scheme.
NEWS AND NOTES:
-Along with Brown, Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson (knee), CB Tariq Castro-Fields (hamstring), safety Lewis Cine (groin), and CB Brandon Johnson (groin) did not practice again.
DeVonta Smith was added to the list after Monday’s practice, as was star left tackle Jordan Mailata (concussion), and backup quarterback Tanner McKee (finger). Tight end Dallas Goedert (groin) was limited and held out of team drills.
McKee’s injury is not something that will require surgery, and the Eagles are just being conservative with their approach with some of their key players to make sure they are ready to start preparation for Week 1 against Dallas.
Offensive lineman Kenyon Green (shoulder) was a full participant for the first time since being hurt in the preseason opener, while All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson returned after a rest day, and CB A.J. Woods was a full go after being limited with an illness Monday.
-A day after seemingly taking a leg up in the safety competition, rookie Drew Mukuba left practice early after being injured in the individual period. He walked on his own to the trainer's tent and did not return, leaving the first-team reps for Sydney Brown.
-Got to take in the 1-on-1s between the receivers and defensive backs. The highlight was Jahan Dotson beating Quinyon Mitchell by a step on a go route before hauling in a perfect pass from Hurts.
Terrace Marshall worked a nice stop-and-go on McWilliams, and Dotson bested Kelee Ringo with an inside/out pivot.
-Without Mailata and Dickerson, the left side of the offensive line was Matt Pryor at LT and Brett Toth at LG. Pryor getting reps at LT is likely not good news for Kendall Lamm.
-Veteran Adoree’ Jackson was at the first-team CB spot opposite Quinyon Mitchell and had one of his better practices of the summer with a couple of PBUs.
Zack Baun and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. were the linebackers, with Jihaad Campbell mixing in liberally. Campbell was also relaying the defensive calls on second-team reps with Smael Mondon.
-Undrafted rookie Darius Cooper continues to get some first-team reps at WR.
-With no McKee, rookie sixth-round pick Kyle McCord stepped into the QB2 role over Dorian Thompson-Robinson. When the Eagles were running routes on air, it was Hurts and McCord working next to each other with DTR on a separate side of the field.
-Vic Fangio unveiled an overload look with Nolan Smith and Hunt on the right side that worked well, generating pressure.
-DeVonta Smith was getting in mental reps by listening in the offensive huddle at times.
-The Eagles were working on punt coverage today. The gunner duos were led by Ringo and Cooper. Andre Sam’ and Parry Nickerson, Avery Williams and Jakorian Bennett, and Sydney Brown, and Eli Ricks.
-E.J. Jenkins caught a TD in red-zone work on a corner route.
-In one hurry-up drill, Will Shipley caught four consecutive passes from Hurts, showing tremendous chemistry with the QB1
-In the developmental period, McCord sailed a throw to Avery Williams that was picked off by Tristin McCollum.
Ricks undercut Ife Adeyi on a Thompson-Robinson rep but failed to reel in the INT.