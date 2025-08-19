Eagles Today

Eagles' New Leader For CB2?

It's feels like trade pickup Jakorian Bennett is ultimately going to be the Eagles' outside CB opposite Quinyon Mitchell.

John McMullen

Eagles CB Jakorian Bennett speaks with reporters after practice on Aug. 18, 2025.
Eagles CB Jakorian Bennett speaks with reporters after practice on Aug. 18, 2025. / John McMullen/Eagles On SI
PHILADELPHIA - It’s tough to figure out what’s going on with the Eagles’ CB2 situation, but the fluidity of the competition seems to bode well for trade pickup Jakorian Bennett, who was acquired from the Las Vegas Raiders on Aug. 5 for defensive tackle Thomas Booker.

Kelee Ringo was the preferred in-house contender coming into the fray of training camp but a poor summer has stripped the Georgia product of all his first-team reps by the 16th practice on Monday.

Veteran insurance policy Adoree’ Jackson is hanging on by a thread with fifth-round rookie Mac McWilliams now in the conversation.

The best available option is second-year standout Cooper DeJean, but he’s needed in the slot and perhaps safety more than the outside, even if the budding superstar got some CB reps in the base defense Monday.

Ringo and Bennett were like two ships passing in the night on the second team, with the former losing confidence after back-to-back poor reps against undrafted rookie receiver Darius Cooper.

Eagles CB Kelee Ringo
Eagles CB Kelee Ringo during offseason work. / Philadelphia Eagles

Meanwhile, Bennett and his 4.3 speed are lurking, perhaps ready to make a final push in the leadup to the Sept. 4 opener against Dallas. 

“I think all the guys are pretty even right now,” defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said. “And Jakorian just got here, got a full week last week. Need to give him a full opportunity with the other guys.”

That full opportunity started during Saturday’s preseason loss to Cleveland, in which Bennett played 35 snaps and recorded two tackles and an impressive pass breakup on a crossing route.

’I’m figuring the defense out, figuring out where’s my help, what everyone else is doing because obviously, you gotta go out there and do your job,” Bennett said. “But things slow down. And it makes your job easier when you know what everyone else is doing. I’m picking up the defense well, and I’m attacking every day with my coach [Roy Anderson], just meeting with him and figuring things out so I can be the best version of myself.”

By trading for Bennett, the Eagles highlighted that the competition wasn’t going the way the team had hoped, generating the idea to go outside the building for help.

The feel is that Bennett just needs to finish his story over the next two weeks.

“I’d be lying if I said it was easy,” Bennett said. “... I feel like I’m a pro for a reason. I’m going to come in and do things the right way. I’m going to continue to keep chopping because all you can do is take it day by day. Rome wasn’t built in a day. I know it’s going to be a process, but I’m looking forward to it, and keep stacking [days].”

John McMullen
