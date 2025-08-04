Eagles Training Camp Observations Day 9: Undrafted Rookie Stars In Live Period
PHILADELPHIA - Day 9 of Eagles training camp was a fully padded practice that featured a rare live period with the third-team offense and defense squaring off..
Undrafted rookie receiver Giles Jackson took advantage of that period to create the splash play of the day when he beat coverage off the line of scrimmage and adjusted his body en route to track the football and haul in a deep touchdown pass from Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
Philadelphia went through an hour and 45-minute session overall that featured several competitive periods between the offense and defense.
The most intense matchup of the day was between receiver DeVonta Smith and cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, who had a nice back-and-forth throughout the session.
Mitchell also had an interception, but that was against the second-team offense when Tanner McKee rolled right and lofted either a very poor pass or was the victim of a blown assignment. Second-year WR Ainias Smith did hang his head after the play.
NEWS AND NOTES:
-The only new addition to the daily injury update was defensive tackle Byron Young, who tweaked his groin during Sunday’s practice.
Linebacker Zack Baun (back), WR A.J. Brown (hamstring), safety Lewis Cine (hamstring), running back Montrell Johnson (hamstring), Offensive lineman Trevor Keegan (back), and WR Terrace Marshall (knee) remain sidelined.
Edge defender Nolan Smith was limited but did take part in some team drills for the first time since suffering a concussion. Also limited were long snapper Charley Hughlett (neck), CB Mac McWiliams (quad), safety Drew Mukuba (shoulder), and fullback Ben VanSumeren (ankle).
Newly signed LS Christian Johnstone handled the snapping duties in team drills while Hughlett was held out. McWilliams, Mukuba, and BVS were all held out of team drills.
In early kicking work for Jake Elliott, backup tight end Grant Calcaterra took some reps as the long snapper as a potential emergency in-game contingency. Star defensive back Cooper DeJean has done the same as Elliott’s holder.
-The Eagles also had a period where punter Braden Mann was working on locating the ball outside the numbers. The personal protection rotation was Will Shipley, Avery Williams, and Tristin McCollum.
The punt returner rotation was Ainias Smith, Cooper DeJean, Jahan Dotson, Taylor Morin, and Jackson.
-The offense beat the defense 4-3 in a competitive backed-up period when four yards or more was a win for the offense. Smith put Kevin Patullo’s half over the top by snaring a corner route from Jalen Hurts in front of Cooper DeJean to convert a first down.
-Got the opportunity to see some one-on-ones between the receivers and the defensive backs.
Some of the highlights were Eli Ricks arguing a DPI call when covering Dotson, TE Dallas Goedert separating nicely from CB Adoree’ Jackson, Johnny Wilson beat Parry Nickerson on a go route, Taylor Morin was able to get significant separation on A.J. Woods, Elijah Cooks got the best of Jackson down the field, and Mitchell was in Smith’s hip pocket on a comeback route.
-On defense, Kelee Ringo got the first rep opposite Mitchell today, slicing Jackson’s lead to 5-4 for first-rep watchers. Also notable was that Nplan Smith returned to team drills with Josh Uche starting opposite him at RDE over Jalyx Hunt.
The linebackers were again Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Jihaad Campbell. Because the Eagles started in nickel, DeJean was in the slot with Reed Blankenship and Sydney Brown at safety.
Mixing in during the practice with the first team defense in practice were Jackson, Hunt, LB Smael Mondon, and even Parry Nickerson in the slot.
-While filling in for Lane Johnson at right tackle, Matt Pryor delivered a thunderous trap block on Patrick Johnson.
-At one point, the offense was very happy with itself after drawing Moro Ojomo offside to win a competitive rep without even snapping the football.
-Backup CB Tariq Castro-Fields was called for at least two DPIs, and there may have been a third.
-Defensive tackle Thomas Booker has a bat down at the point of attack with McKee throwing from the end zone.
-The Eagles also unveiled a “No Mas” period where the offense was attempting to run out the clock with two minutes left. Barkley started the series with an outside-sone run and smartly slid inbounds after a four-yard gain, forcing the defense to use a timeout.
-Ricks recorded a solid PBU on Cooks when the twos were trying to close "the game" out.
-The Jackson play was the highlight of the live period, but also standing out was Ty Robinson, who showed off his physicality in run support, and 183-pound RB ShunDerrick Powell, who blew by Dallas Gant, who was holding onto Powell’s jersey for dear life.
-Former Eagles great Jason Kelce was at practice again on Monday and seemed to be having a lot of fun catching screen passes while the offensive linemen worked on their angle to block.