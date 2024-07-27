Eagles Training Camp Overreactions Day 3: No Overreacting To Star Receiver's Play
PHILADELPHIA – It was the longest practice of training camp on Saturday, and it’s only Day 3, not counting Friday’s closed walkthrough. It was also the hottest day with bright sun baking the players and fans on Salute to Military Day. The Eagles went 90 minutes with another five-plus devoted to a developmental session.
The players are off on Sunday, so there were plenty of happenings on Saturday, with one-on-one routes between pass catchers and defensive backs, and multiple seven-on-sevens and 11-on-11s.
Let’s overreact to it, shall we?
Usually there are five of these, but let’s go for six on a busy day:
SWEET SMITTY
There is no such thing as overreacting when it comes to DeVonta Smith. It’s best to just enjoy.
The receiver put on a show in every drill he competed in. His best catch, though, was a reminder of the body control he has when he climbed over Kelee Ringo for a big gain to about the 5-yard line during 11-on-11.
“DeVonta is a great player,” said Ringo. “I had great position. And it's good on good. So sometimes you win some, you lose some. It's next play type of mentality.”
Smith also got a step on Isaiah Rodgers in a team drill and Jalen Hurts delivered a beautiful touch pass from about 40 yards right over Smith’s shoulder, who hung on for a touchdown.
Smith is having the best camp of his career.
PLAYMAKERS, STAND UP
The Eagles defense has yet to record an interception in three days of practice.
Now, the catch-22 is that the offense has looked really sharp, and that’s a good thing. Especially Hurts, who like Smith, is having his best training camp of his career.
It’s always a little concerning when a quarterback gets picked, but at least one would be nice to see at this point. Who will get the first?
My guess is Quinyon Mitchell, who had a good day on Saturday and continues to take reps with the first team.
GETTING TESTY
Keep an eye on linebacker Devin White and running back Saquon Barkley. The two had an interaction on Saturday where Barkley was downfield blocking on a Hurts scramble run. When the whistle blew White pushed Barkley away forcefully. Barkley looked at him but White turned his back and walked away. Barkley frustrated White at one point during the day when he caught a pass in the flat, planted his foot, and left White behind.
MEDIA OVERREACTION
Mekhi Beton threw up, at least 10 times by some accounts, on the first day of training camp. It didn’t make my overreactions on Wednesday, because I didn't see it. Turns out, the media overreacted. At least according to the large 6-7, 363-pound Becton.
“If you look at my history, I throw up every first practice,” said Becton, “and I still go out there and practice, so i don't know why was that a story. I went back out there, so I don't know why it's a story.
“It's not like I threw up and said 'Nah I'm done.' I went back out, so i was like 'Why is that even a story?' It is what it is. I threw up. Everybody throw up.”
BLITZ-ARAMA
Vic Fangio unleashed his linebackers on Saturday, letting them blitz. It’s something he should do more of since the Eagles didn’t do a good enough job adjusting to those last year.
White and Zack Baun got home easily because they were basically unblocked. The offense woke up and left a running back in when it was Nakobe Dean’s turn and Dean crashed into rookie running back Will Shipley both times. The first time he knocked Shipley backward before Shipley recovered. The second time, Shipley did a decent job, but Dean was able to break away and run the play down.
“He put in some blitzes for the linebackers,” said White about Fangio. “When my number’s called, just work on my fundamentals and win. …Right now there aren’t any pads on so it’s only certain moves you can work, but still just trying to show the ability and get more explosive every time I blitz with my timing.”
As for Dean, it wouldn’t be wise to count him out of a starting job. He had a solid day.
WHAT ABOUT WILSON?
It’s a question I’ve been asked a fair amount on social media: How does Johnny Wilson look?
Answer: The sixth-round rookie receiver needs to be more consistent.
He dropped one in individual drills – and, frankly, there have been too many of those concentration lapses in a drill where nothing should hit the ground – but the rookie picked it up as the day went on with a signature play during one-on-ones when he created separation vs. Eli Riks to make a nice catch.
