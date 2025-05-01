Eagles Today

Eagles' Traits-Based Draft Class Validated By Testing Numbers

GM Howie Roseman was looking for prospects with special traits that could be developed.

John McMullen

Former Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive lineman Ty Robinson (9) celebrates after a sack against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
Former Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive lineman Ty Robinson (9) celebrates after a sack against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Howie Roseman wasn't shy about discussing the Eagles' goals in what turned into a 10-deep 2025 draft class.

"We're going to take shots on guys who have traits and we're looking for guys that can make a difference," the Eagles' well-regarded GM explained after finishing up his Day 3 haul last Saturday. "And so, we're not worried about the guys that may not [make the roster]. We're not looking for the numbers. We're not saying, ‘Hey, 90 percent of the guys made our roster.’ We're looking for guys who can make an impact for the Philadelphia Eagles.

"And the draft is our opportunity to do that."

That sentiment was highlighted by the prospects' Relative Athletic Scores. A metric created by Kent Lee Platte, RAS collects testing data and physical traits of a player to produce a score that gauges a prospect’s size and athleticism as they enter the NFL vs. previous prospects dating back to 1987.

The finished product is a prospect's percentile among his peers at a specific position.

The Pro Football and Sports Network ranked the entire 2025 draft by RAS, and the Eagles finished No. 4 behind only Washington, Minnesota, and the New York Giants. It should be noted that the Commanders and Vikings has small five-man draft classes, so it's easier to get the scores higher, while the Giants' list didn't include No. 3 overall pick Abdul Carter, who never had any testing numbers.

From a traits standpoint, the Eagles' draft class was highlighted by fourth-round defensive tackle Ty Robinson, who was the No. 1 interior defensive lineman in the 2025 class and No. 24 overall of 2,033 DTs tested over the previous 38 years.

The "Vanilla Gorilla" had especially impressive speed for a 288-pounder (4.83 40-yard dash), and a very good 9'11" broad jump, which measures explosion.

Philadelphia's first-round pick at No. 31 overall, Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell was also No. 1 among his defined position group of off-ball LB.

Campbell's RAS of 9.88 was fueled by a 4.52 40-yard dash. The overall RAS was good enough to be No. 41 out of 3,204 LB from 1987 to 2025.

Also notable was fifth-round pick Smael Mondon, whose 10’10” broad jump and 4.58 40-yard dash were among the best of the ILBs, and Boston College center Drew Kendall, whose 5.05 40 and 4.51 shuttle run stood out among interior offensive line prospects.

"A lot of these guys are traits guys that we think that have a love for the game that we can develop with this great coaching staff and this player development staff and the sports staff to turn into starters," Roseman said. "And that's what we're looking for. "

