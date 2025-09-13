Eagles Trio Fined Over $46K Before Week 2 Chiefs Game
The National Football League announced fines on Saturday and three members of the Philadelphia Eagles were impacted by the news.
Eagles cornerbacks Jakorian Bennett and Cooper DeJean, along with linebacker Nolan Smith all got hit with fines on Saturday afternoon. Bennett received the largest fine of the three at $23,186 for a hip-drop tackle. DeJean and Smith both got fined $11,593. DeJean was fined for a facemask and Smith was fined for taunting.
Philadelphia Eagles on SI's John McMullen was among the reporters to share the news on social media.
The Philadelphia Eagles got hit with some fines
"The NFL fined Eagles edge rusher Nolan Smith $11,593 for taunting. That is for the flexing over Cowboys RB Miles Sanders in Week 1," McMullen said.
"Eagles’ Cooper DeJean was also fined $11,593 for the unnecessary roughness face mask in the first quarter vs. the Cowboys," McMullen said.
"Eagles CB Jakorian Bennett was fined $23,186 for a hip-drop tackle in the second quarter against the Cowboys," McMullen said.
That's a total of $46,372 in fines for the Eagles after just one game played and it doesn't even include Jalen Carter, who obviously was ejected from the team's Week 1 matchup against the Cowboys.
Philadelphia has been talked about a lot heading into its Week 2 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Most of the noise was about Carter and whether or not he would end up getting suspended for the second game of the season after spitting on Dak Prescott. There was no noise at all about whether any of these three would get fined. Unfortunately for them, that is the case.
The Eagles will take the field for their second game of the season -- and have Carter in the mix -- on Sunday afternoon on the road against the Chiefs in a rematch of Super Bowl LIX. The game itself is one of the most hyped-up matchups of the young season. This trio got some bad news before it, but now it's time to put it behind them.
More NFL: Eagles CBs Under Spotlight After Chiefs Lose Huge Playmaker