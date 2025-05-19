Eagles' Trio Of 2024 Fifth-Round Picks Enter Year 2 In Different Phases
PHILADELPHIA - With the first of six voluntary on-field OTAs set to start next week for the Eagles, it’s time for the team’s trio of 2024 fifth-round picks to begin taking a step forward.
The group includes the 152nd overall pick, wide receiver/returner Ainias Smith, No. 155, linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr., and No. 172, offensive lineman Trevor Keegan.
The middle man of the group, Trotter Jr., has the clearest path to playing time, at least early in the 2025 season, because of the injuries to starting Mike linebacker Nakobe Dean (torn patellar tendon), and first-round pick Jihaad Campbell (labrum surgery).
Both Dean and Campbell are amid difficult rehabs and not expected to have much of an offseason, with Week 1 very touch and go for both. For a veteran like Dean, the ramp-up when cleared would be far less significant than Campbell, who has to learn a new system and gain the trust of defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.
Consider that star slot cornerback Cooper DeJean missed three weeks of training camp as a rookie last summer, and Fangio waited until after the Eagles’ Week 5 bye to insert the Iowa product into the lineup.
As a rookie last season Trotter Jr. interned behind three very good LBs in Dean, All-Pro Zack Baun, and steady veteran Oren Burks. The Clemson product did show signs in limited snaps (104) and should get plenty of work over the summer, along with 2025 fifth-round rookie Smael Mondon Jr.
Next is Smith, who is in a sink-or-swim situation after a poor summer showing tied to a stress fracture in his left shin uncovered at the combine last year.
Once cleared, the former Texas A&M star seemed to be pressing a little too much and started dropping the football. Another poor spring and summer could cost Smith a roster spot.
The signing of free-agent returner Avery Williams was not a positive development for Smith, especially after head coach Nick Sirianni specifically mentioned Williams’ upside as a manufactured-touch player, a niche role that Smith could have also pushed for.
Right now, the easiest path for Smith is to hone in on his route running and improve the Eagles’ depth at WR behind A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Jahan Dotson.
Keegan is the unknown after essentially redshirting his rookie season, playing only 35 snaps in the Week 18 regular-season finale against the New York Giants when the Eagles rested their starters.
Philadelphia has an opening at right guard after losing Mekhi Becton in free agency, with third-year pro Tyler Steen being the default setting.
That was the case last season as well, and Steen lost the job. The problem for Keegan is the pedigreed Kenyon Green, a 2022 first-round pick, was acquired in the trade that sent playmaking safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to Houston, while veteran Matt Pryor, a 2018 Eagles’ draft pick, was brought back after a solid season at RG with Chicago.
Keegan will have to take advantage of every rep to put himself in the equation for offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland.