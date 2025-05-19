Now The Work Starts For Eagles Coach
PHILADELPHIA - Through four seasons, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni’s resume can only be described as historic.
The third-winningest coach in the Super Bowl era and the first mentor to start his head-coaching career with four consecutive postseason berths, two Super Bowl berths, and a Lombardi Trophy, Sirianni put the punctuation on Jeffrey Lurie’s out-of-left-field gamble back in January of 2021 by dispensing of a Patrick Mahomes/Andy Reid-fueled dynasty in February of this year.
Now comes the hard part.
Sustained success, something Lurie even mentioned in a statement confirming the worst-kept secret in Philadelphia. A multi-year contract extension with Sirianni was made official.
"As an organization, we have always strived to create a championship culture of sustained success," Lurie said in the statement, accompanying the extension news.
From there, Lurie lauded Sirianni’s ability to lead.
"Nothing is more important to fostering such an environment than having tremendous leadership,” the owner said. “Nick has embodied everything we were looking for in a head coach since we hired him four years ago. His authentic style of leadership, football intelligence, passion for the game, and growth mindset have helped to bring out the best in our team. I am excited for what the future holds for the Philadelphia Eagles."
Rewind to February of 2018, that day after the Doug Pederson’s Eagles disposed of another dynasty in New England during Super Bowl LII, my immediate take from a Bloomington, Minnesota bar was the idea of a lifetime dispensation card for the then-Eagles coach as a reward for providing what the passionate Philadelphia fan base had never had before.
Turned out a lifetime was three years because Pederson could not live up to the “sustained success” benchmark, paving the way for Sirianni to come on as the little-hyped offensive coordinator from Indianapolis who took the baton of a Frank Reich endorsement and turned it into the opportunity of a lifetime.
Before the extension was finalized, Sirianni was set to enter the final year of his original five-year deal, believed to be for $7 million annually.
While terms were not disclosed with the extension it’s not hard to imagine Sirianni nearly tripling that figure based on the idea that Andy Reid is the top paid NFL coach at a $20M AAV and Sean Payton No. 2 at $18M.
Rewind to this time last year, and many believed Sirianni was heading into a make-or-break season after a 1-6 collapse to the 2023 campaign that spawned a directive to go outside the organization for fresh ideas on offense.
A 2-2 start to the 2024 season prompted considerable angst during an early Week 5 bye before Sirianni and his team slowly dissipated any concerns by winning 16 of 17 en route to a Super Bowl LIX championship.
Back in 2018, Pederson embraced his own raised expectations by coining the term “new normal.”
Sirianni’s new normal is defined by his own success, a .700 winning percentage, and deep playoff runs.
At $7 million, that already created uncertainty after one hiccup. At $18M-or-more you can imagine how short the rope will be.