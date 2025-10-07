Eagles Today

Eagles Under Fire For Free Agency Mistake; CB Thriving With New Team

The Eagles made a big mistake in free agency last offseason...

Zach Pressnell

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (2) runs back an interception for a touchdown in the first quarter of the NFL Week 3 game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Cincinnati Bengals at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025.
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (2) runs back an interception for a touchdown in the first quarter of the NFL Week 3 game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Cincinnati Bengals at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Philadelphia Eagles dominated their way to a Super Bowl last year. They had the best rushing offense in the league alongside a dominant defense. But the defense fell a part a bit in the offseason, as the Eagles lost players in free agency, among other ways.

Philadelphia still has a talented defense this year, but it's nowhere near as dominant as it was last season. They lost multiple key players, including cornerback Isaiah Rodgers. Rodgers wasn't a superstar piece for the Eagles last year, but Philadelphia is feeling his loss much more than anybody expected.

FanSided's Chris Landers recently bashed the Eagles and the rest of the NFL for their mistake in free agency after Rodgers signed with the Minnesota Vikings on a small contract.

Ex-Eagles cornerback Isaiah Rodgers is thriving with Vikings

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Isaiah Rodger
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) tries to break free from Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) at Paycor Stadium Sunday October 27, 2024. The Bengals lost 37-17 and remain winless at home. / Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I promise this isn't just a case of hindsight being 20/20. Even last season, when he served as CB3 for the Philadelphia Eagles behind James Bradberry and Darius Slay, Rodgers flashed at times as a rangy cover man," Landers wrote. "The signs were there, and they were enough for the Vikings to give him a shot at a starting gig on a two-year, $15 million deal.

"Safe to say Rodgers has taken that opportunity and run with it. The headliner is his performance against the Cincinnati Bengals last month, in which he both returned an interception and a fumble for a touchdown en route to NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. But even beyond the splash plays, Rodgers has shined in Brian Flores' defense, a big part of what's kept Minnesota afloat despite all the dysfunction at quarterback."

Rodgers flashed a lot of talent last year as the team's third cornerback. When the Eagles lost Darius Slay, they should have prioritized reuniting with Rodgers, but they didn't.

Now, the former Eagle is thriving with the Vikings. Minnesota hasn't been great offensively, but their defense is keeping them in games and Rodgers has been a huge reason why. He's been a force on defense. His playmaking abilities have been as amazing as ever, as he's already scored multiple touchdowns for the Vikings defense.

If he can continue at this rate, the Eagles will be kicking themselves in the behind for years.

More NFL: Eagles Get Troubling Saquon Barkley Injury Update

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. Find him on Twitter/X @zpretzel

Home/News