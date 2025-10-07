Eagles Under Fire For Free Agency Mistake; CB Thriving With New Team
The Philadelphia Eagles dominated their way to a Super Bowl last year. They had the best rushing offense in the league alongside a dominant defense. But the defense fell a part a bit in the offseason, as the Eagles lost players in free agency, among other ways.
Philadelphia still has a talented defense this year, but it's nowhere near as dominant as it was last season. They lost multiple key players, including cornerback Isaiah Rodgers. Rodgers wasn't a superstar piece for the Eagles last year, but Philadelphia is feeling his loss much more than anybody expected.
FanSided's Chris Landers recently bashed the Eagles and the rest of the NFL for their mistake in free agency after Rodgers signed with the Minnesota Vikings on a small contract.
Ex-Eagles cornerback Isaiah Rodgers is thriving with Vikings
"I promise this isn't just a case of hindsight being 20/20. Even last season, when he served as CB3 for the Philadelphia Eagles behind James Bradberry and Darius Slay, Rodgers flashed at times as a rangy cover man," Landers wrote. "The signs were there, and they were enough for the Vikings to give him a shot at a starting gig on a two-year, $15 million deal.
"Safe to say Rodgers has taken that opportunity and run with it. The headliner is his performance against the Cincinnati Bengals last month, in which he both returned an interception and a fumble for a touchdown en route to NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. But even beyond the splash plays, Rodgers has shined in Brian Flores' defense, a big part of what's kept Minnesota afloat despite all the dysfunction at quarterback."
Rodgers flashed a lot of talent last year as the team's third cornerback. When the Eagles lost Darius Slay, they should have prioritized reuniting with Rodgers, but they didn't.
Now, the former Eagle is thriving with the Vikings. Minnesota hasn't been great offensively, but their defense is keeping them in games and Rodgers has been a huge reason why. He's been a force on defense. His playmaking abilities have been as amazing as ever, as he's already scored multiple touchdowns for the Vikings defense.
If he can continue at this rate, the Eagles will be kicking themselves in the behind for years.