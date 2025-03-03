Eagles Urged To Consider Reunion With $45 Million 2-Time Pro Bowler
The Philadelphia Eagles' defense is going to need a boost this offseason.
With Zack Baun, Josh Sweat, and Milton Williams all heading to free agency, it would be a shock if all three were back because of the great years they had in 2024. These aren't the only guys the Eagles have going to the open market, but just the ones that have been talked about the most. Clearly, changes are coming and unfortunately that could mean that the Eagles need to find a way to address the pass rush with cheaper options.
Free agency is one week away from beginning across the National Football League and this means that there is going to be a lot of noise across the league. Each team is trying to get better to compete against Philadelphia and the Eagles are going to need to find a way to keep its defense as dominant as it was in 2024.
Could that lead to a reunion? 94WIP SportsRadio's Eliot Shorr-Parks made a list of 11 pass rushers for the Eagles to consider this offseason and the most intriguing name on his list was two-time Pro Bowler Haason Reddick.
"No. 10 Haason Reddick," Shorr-Parks said. "Age: 30. Stats: 26 hurries in 263 pass rush snaps last year. Why: Reddick needs a bounce-back year. The Eagles need a proven EDGE. Maybe a reunion finally makes sense for both sides."
Eagles fans are obviously familiar with Reddick. He signed a three-year, $45 million deal with the Eagles and had two great years in Philadelphia. Reddick racked up 27 sacks across the 2022 and 2023 seasons and was a Pro Bowler each year. Reddick finished fourth in the 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award race after tallying 16 sacks.
The Eagles traded him to the New York Jets ahead of the 2024 season and he held out for a lot of the season and finished the year with one sack in 10 games.
After a rough year, maybe he could be less expensive than someone like Sweat. He's shown that he can perform in Philadelphia. This does seem like a pretty solid idea, if the money is right.
