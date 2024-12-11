Eagles Urged To Cut Ties With $15 Million First-Round Pick
The Philadelphia Eagles certainly were busy ahead of the 2024 season.
Philadelphia needed to add to the organization and did so in a major way after falling apart down the stretch in 2023. The Eagles went back to the drawing board and pretty much every move has been a hit this season.
The two most talked about additions certainly have been Saquon Barkley and Zack Baun. Barkley is on a historic pace, and Baun realistically could be an All-Pro this year. The Eagles made some fantastic moves, but one hasn't necessarily worked out.
Philadelphia wanted to bolster the wide receiver room and pulled off a trade with the Washington Commanders for 2022 first-round pick Jahan Dotson. Things haven't worked out and he has just 12 catches for 122 yards on the season.
Because of this, FanSided's Sayre Bedinger suggested Dotson as a player the team could cut ties with after the season.
"A lot of folks had a good laugh at the expense of the Washington Commanders when they made the slightly shocking decision not only to trade former first-round pick Jahan Dotson at roster cuts, but to trade him to a division rival," Bedinger said. "It was labeled another Howie Roseman masterclass in the art of fleecing another team in a trade. If only we knew then what we know now, right?
"The Commanders sent Dotson and a 5th-round pick to the Eagles in exchange for a 3rd-round pick. Again, at the time, it felt like a very worthwhile risk to take on a talented player and recent first-rounder. But Dotson has just 12 receptions on 21 targets this season and has been a non-factor in the Eagles offense. He might get another shot to prove himself next offseason, but he could quickly become a journeyman as well."
Dotson has another year left on his four-year, roughly $15 million rookie deal. Will he spend it with the Eagles?
More NFL: Eagles Star A.J. Brown Makes Cryptic Post Amid Jalen Hurts Drama