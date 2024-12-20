Eagles Urged To Sign Pro Bowler As Jalen Hurts Backup
The Philadelphia Eagles are in a fantastic spot right now with the 2024 National Football League regular season winding down.
Philadelphia is 12-2 on the season and doesn't have any glaring holes. There's a real chance that the Eagles could earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC before the playoffs get here Clearly, the Eagles don't need to add any more big pieces. The Eagles could contend for a Super Bowl title as is.
While this is the case, it could never hurt to add depth with the season winding down. Because of this, FanSided's Devon Platana suggested that the Eagles should go out and sign Pro Bowler Teddy Bridgewater to back up Jalen Hurts.
"On Tuesday's edition of the NFL Network's 'Insiders,' veteran QB Teddy Bridgewater told insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero that he plans to come out of retirement and return to the NFL this season," Platana said. "While there's no denying what Hurts can do on the gridiron, Philadelphia's QB options beyond him are shaky, to say the least. Former 2022 first-rounder Kenny Pickett is currently the primary backup QB, however, he hasn't exactly impressed in his early NFL career with only 4,479 passing yards and 13 touchdowns with as many interceptions in 24 starts...
"Meanwhile, Bridgewater would bring more experience to the Eagles' QB room than Pickett and McKee have combined. The former Louisville product has gone 33-32 across 65 starts since 2014, completing 66.4 percent of passes for 15,120 yards, 75 TDs, 47 INTs, and a 90.5 passer rating."
Bringing Bridgewater into the mix would be an interesting idea. He's a nine-year NFL veteran and former Pro Bowler. While this is the case, he hasn't thrown a pass at the NFL level since 2022. It could be nice to bring him in, but it likely wouldn't be a big change.
