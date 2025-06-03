Eagles Urged To Trade For Dallas Goedert Replacement In Blockbuster Deal
The Philadelphia Eagles are set at tight end for 2025, with star Dallas Goedert returning as the top option atop the depth chart.
However, neither Goedert nor any other Eagles tight end is signed beyond next season. As such, the defending Super Bowl champions could be in the market for a notable tight end trade sometime over the next year.
Enter: Kyle Pitts.
Last weekend, FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported the Atlanta Falcons have received calls about Pitts, whom they prefer to keep but might trade for at least a Day 2 pick. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler later corroborated Schultz's report.
With that in mind, USA TODAY For The Win's Cory Woodroof identified the Eagles as one of the five best landing spots for Pitts. Woodroof proposed swapping Pitts for a 2026 third-round pick.
"The Eagles already have tight end Dallas Goedert on the roster, but Philly has the draft capital to make the Falcons an offer it couldn't refuse if the team really wanted to add Pitts to the roster," Woodroof wrote. "With a plethora of draft picks going into 2026, the Eagles could offer one of (their) third-round picks to see if that gets the job done. That would be the most Atlanta would get in draft compensation if Pitts left as a free agent next spring, anyhow."
Pitts, 24, has been a relative disappointment since being selected fourth overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Florida product was supposed to develop into an elite, game-changing tight end, but he posted just 1,625 combined yards the last three seasons after racking up 1,026 yards as a rookie.
Nevertheless, Pitts remains an electrifying talent, and it's easy to envision him thriving in a better offense. If the Eagles could land him for just a third-round pick, they should do it.
More NFL: Eagles Star Saquon Barkley Gives Blunt Answer To 'Madden Curse' Question