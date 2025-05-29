'I Know My Value': Dallas Goedert Gives Candid Thoughts On Eagles Trade Rumors
Against all odds, Dallas Goedert still is with the Philadelphia Eagles. And he even he seems surprised.
The star tight end was mentioned in trade rumors throughout the offseason, and a deal once felt inevitable. But earlier this month, the 30-year-old agreed to a reworked deal that will pay him $10 million guaranteed with a chance to earn another $1 million in incentives. Goedert's Eagles future beyond next season remains unclear, but he's locked in for at least one more campaign in Philly.
On Wednesday, Goedert opened up on how he handled the constant trade speculation.
“There were definitely days that were filled with emotion,” he told reporters, via NBC Sports Philadelphia's Reuben Frank. “Just kind of sat on the couch and stared at the TV blankly like, ‘What's going to happen?’
" ... I've been (through) seven offseasons, and this is the first time I had to deal with it, so I'm pretty lucky. But it was an interesting feeling for sure.”
In a candid moment, Goedert admitted he was willing to draw a financial line in the sand.
“I've been very blessed to sign a good contract here (in 2021),” he said. “I wouldn't want to play for less, you know what I mean? I feel like I know my value. I feel like the Eagles know my value. And just finding something that I was OK with, a number that I felt excited about, that my time was worth it. There's a threshold that I felt like I deserved. And we were able to get there.
“It starts with Howie (Roseman) and my agent. I let them talk about it, different things that went on, possibilities of trades, possibility of cuts, things like that. I kind of told my agent what I thought would be best for me, certain numbers that I wanted to have, things like that. And I hired my agent for a reason. I trusted his opinion on stuff, but I kind of told him what I thought I wanted. And he worked that out and got it done.”
The Eagles are set at tight end for 2025 but don't have anyone at the position under contract for 2026. So, it's high time for Roseman and company to plan for the future -- regardless of how they feel about Goedert.
