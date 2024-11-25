Eagles Veteran Defensive End Announces His Season Is Over
Brandon Graham was having the best game of his season. He was playing so very well until something went very bad. He told reports after the Eagles’ 37-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night that he is out for the year after tearing his triceps.
“I’m just trying to process everything right now,” he told reporters afterward. “I ain’t got that far. I’m going to keep my spirits up and keep enjoying it, man, because we got a special team right now.”
Graham was a force all night, harassing quarterback Matthew Stafford and helping stop the running game in its tracks. He had a sack, which gave him 76.5 for his career to push ahead of Clyde Simmons and into third on the Eagles’ all-time sack list, two tackles for loss, and three quarterback hits.
He said that the injury happened when a running back chipped him on a pass play.
“I thought it was just like - I’m used to dealing with my triceps anyway from pushing people you get a little tendonitis - but this time it was different. He hit me and it stung a little longer. Then when they tried to examine me I knew something wasn’t right. (The trainer) told me and I just tried to process it out there.”
Graham said he left the field to call his wife to deliver the bad news.
“Kids (were) crying, but it’s like, look, at the end of the day, it is what it is,” he said. “No sense crying about it. Just have to know I put everything into it. It hurts, but I’m telling you I’ll be better from it.”
Graham certainly had a good attitude about the season-ending injury, though he admitted a time would come soon when he would feel the pain of missing out on the remainder of his 15th season.
“I tell guys all the time they go out, we praying for you,” he said. “I’m taking my own advice and making sure I’m having the best attitude I can have. I’m sure I’ll cry about it, but it won’t be too long, then I’ll move to how can I help my team from the sidelines. That’s the biggest thing I can do.”
Graham said he will continue to be on the sidelines whenever he is able to help his teammates, because he feels this no 9-2 team has a chance to be special.
This year was supposed to be his farewell tour, but he left the door open a smidge for the possibility of returning for a 16th season, at which time he would be 37. And it would not be wise to count him out.
Graham tore an Achilles in 2021 at the age of 33 and came back just as strong as when he left, posting a career-high 11 sacks in 2022.
“I don’t wanna go out like this but if it’s pointing toward that, we’ll see,” he said. “I don’t know what the team will be feeling at that time, but for me, I don’t wanna go out like this. I definitely want to be able to finish a full season before I’m done, but if that ain’t in the cards, I’m content where I’m at, too. I’m like let’s finish this, see how rehab’s going, and we go from there.”
