Eagles Veteran On Brink Of Making Team History
PHILADELPHIA – The list of players who played at least 200 NFL games is long. Nobody on that list, which stretches to nearly 300 names, has ever done it with the Eagles. That will change on Sunday when Brandon Graham suits up against the Cleveland Browns at Lincoln Financial Field.
“I’m enjoying the moments now, but it’s gonna be something to talk about with my kids,” he said. "Just trying to enjoy it now. You don’t get here by accident, but it’s what we do.”
Nobody in franchise history has done it like Graham.
Jason Kelce made it into 193 games. Fletcher Cox and David Akers reached 188 while Hall of Famers Brian Dawkins and Harold Carmichael played in 183 and 180 games, respectively.
“He is a guy who consistently battles and is playing really good football this year when you watch what he’s doing,” said right tackle Lane Johnson. “It’s a tremendous accomplishment and someone who started off a little bit rough and just blossomed from there.
“I was there for all of it. It couldn’t happen to a better guy. He’s been the heartbeat for this team for a very long time, one of them.”
There are 11 active players who have made it into at least 200 games. Three of them are kickers/punters and two are long snappers. Tight end Marcedes is at the top of the active list with 273 games played, but he has done it with three different teams.
Defensive lineman Calais Campbell is next at 249 games followed by quarterback Aaron Rodgers at 236. Campbell is on his fifth team; Rodgers his second.
Graham has been with only the Eagles in his 15-year career. He would be well above 200 by now if not for two early-season injuries.
In 2011, a knee injury required microfracture surgery – usually a career-ender – and limited him to three games. In 2021, he tore an Achilles in the second game of the year and missed the season He never thought he’d make it this far. Which player does?
“Nah, I didn’t,” he said. “Everything right now is a bonus. Everything that happens now is like house money - for real. I’m just thankful to be here, just trying to go out and get a win. Just enjoying this journey. Gotta make sure you enjoy this journey.”
Johnson arrived three years after Graham, and he remembers early on his Graham’s career they tried him as an outside linebacker in a 3-4 defense before a scheme change moved him to defensive end, the position he played at the University of Michigan.
“I saw him become more natural, getting back to what he did in college and why he was such a high draft pick,” said Johnson. “Just tremendous power, and obviously he likes to laugh and joke a lot, so he’s big on that.
"When I think of BG he’s always in a great mood, he’s always positive and I think that’s what a lot of guys remember. Whatever situation he’s in, he’s always positive.”
