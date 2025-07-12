Eagles Top 25 For 2025: One Of The Game's Best Checks In At No. 3
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles have won two Super Bowls in their history, and they did so in a span of just seven seasons. Lane Johnson played a pivotal role in helping the Eagles win both, 41-33 over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots and 40-22 over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
It makes sense, because the Eagles are a better team when Johnson lines up at right tackle, as he has been doing since he was the fourth player drafted in 2013. he's steady, he's reliable, he's one of the best to ever play the position.
Now 35, Johnson’s playing days may very well be winding down, though he said he’d like to play until he’s 40. If he does, he will be a fixture on our annual top 25 countdown of the 25 best Eagles on the current roster.
Johnson checks in at No. 3 on a list compiled by Eagles on Sports Illustrated beat reporters Ed Kracz and John McMullen. The two reporters did their top 25 separately, and a point system determined the final list with No. 1 receiving 25 points all the way down to one point for No. 25 to come up with the 25 best players.
Johnson finished with 46 points, with Kracz putting him fourth in his list and McMullen tabbing him second.
“I just try to stay consistent with my routine, how I prepare,” Johnson said. “I know seasons end differently but for me it’s always pretty much the same. As soon as the season ends, I might take a week off, but really back into the routine. Whatever comes, I feel like I’m not gonna bend to how we played last year or things in the past.
“For us, I think we just have to stay hungry. We can’t be complacent; we can’t be satisfied. It’s really about dominating the day each day, and it’s a lot easier said than done.”
Here is the list so far:
No. 25 (tie): Jihaad Campbell and Drew Mukuba (3 points each)
No. 24: Matt Pryor (4)
No. 23: Adoree Jackson (5)
No. 22: Jahan Dotson (7)
No. 21: Kelee Ringo (8)
No. 20: Jake Elliott (13)
No. 19: Jalyx Hunt (13)
No. 18: Moro Ojomo (14)
No. 17: Jordan Davis (19)
No. 16: Nakobe Dean (20)
No. 15: Reed Blankenship (21)
No. 14: Nolan Smith (25)
No. 13: Dallas Goedert (27)
No. 12: Cam Jurgens (28)
No. 11: Zack Baun (33)
No. 10: Quinyon Mitchell (34)
No. 9: DeVonta Smith (35)
No. 8: Landon Dickerson (35)
No. 7: Cooper DeJean (36)
No. 6: Jordan Mailata (38)
No. 5: Jalen Hurts (39)
No. 4: Jalen Carter (45)
More NFL: Indy Corner Knew Eagles Nick Sirianni "Was Gonna Be A Winner"