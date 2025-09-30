Linebacker Believes Eagles Played Their Best Defense Of Season In Beating Bucs
TAMPA, Fla. – It’s hard to disagree with the man in the middle of the storm, so when he says it might have been the best game the Eagles defense played this season, it makes one stand up and take notice.
That’s what Zack Baun said after the Eagles went to Tampa and beat the Buccaneers, 31-25, in their backyard on Sunday.
“I’m proud of this team, especially the defense,” he said. “I thought we played really good. I thought that might have been our best defensive game of the year. They got a couple plays in there but take those two plays away and I thought we played a pretty stout game.”
Four Reasons Why Zack Baun Might Be Right
Total yards: Those two plays Baun spoke of were a part of it – touchdowns from 77 and 72 yards away. You can’t take them away, but if you could, the Eagles would have allowed the Bucs 227 yards of total offense, just 27 more than the Eagles’ offense mustered.
Short-handed: The Eagles entered the game short-handed at cornerback, after Jakorian Bennett was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week and Adoree Jackson was unable to play due to a groin injury. That left the team with Kelee Ringo as a starter and his 52 snaps (82 percent) on defense were the first he’s taken this year.
The Eagles also were left short-handed at edge rusher during the game when Ogbo Okoronkwo tore his triceps after playing just four snaps in his Eagles debut. The team was already without Nolan Smith, who was put on IR earlier in the week.
Red-zone stands: Twice the Bucs entered the red zone and came away without a touchdown on either trip. The Eagles turned them back on a Zack Baun sack of 12 yards that led to a 42-yard field goal. The second one was foiled after Jihaad Campbell intercepted Baker Mayfield at the goal line.
No fatigue: The defense was forced to play a season-high 72 snaps in 90-plus degree heat because of the ineptness of the offense in the second half. Just a week earlier, they were on the field for their previous season-high of 66 against the Rams. Yet, the defense stood tall when the Bucs, trailing 31-23, had two possessions to try to tie the score.
The first one ended when Campbell made the interception.
The second came to a crashing halt when Moro Ojomo sacked Mayfield to put them in a third-and-23. Tampa tried to pick on Pary Nickerson, but Nickerson defended both passes well enough to force Tampa to turn the ball over on downs.
So, maybe Baun was right. This was the defense’s best outing of the season.
